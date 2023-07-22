Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko: Lithuanian MMA star stuns O2 arena with shock Round 1 submission finish

Julija Stoliarenko spoiled Molly McCann's plans of delivering another spectacular performance at UFC London. The jiu-jitsu specialist shocked everyone with a statement-making performance against McCann.

Coming off a submission loss to top-ranked contender Erin Blanchfield at UFC 281, Molly McCann was determined to get back to winning ways in front of her home crowd. She looked sharp in the initial exchanges, as Stoliarenko tried to assert her dominance with the reach advantage.

Well aware of her opponent's grappling proficiency, McCann exercised caution to wait for the opportune moment to land her strikes. However, Stoliarenko gave her no time to settle, closing the distance and drilling a takedown against the cage.

Julija Stoliarenko quickly took Molly McCann's back but the 33-year-old deftly defended the rear-naked choke attempt. The Lithuanian quickly transitioned to an armbar attempt when McCann tried to reverse position. 'Meatball' was forced to tap and Stoliarenko walked away with a sensational first-round submission victory against a popular name in Molly McCann.

Interestingly, this is the tenth submission victory for Julija Stoliarenko in her pro-MMA career, achieving each one through a skillful and consistent execution of the armbar.

As for McCann, the 33-year-old has now succumbed to her second straight loss following a three-fight winning streak which made her a well known name in the UFC.

Molly McCann vs Julija Stoliarenko: Stoliarenko hails her opponent as a "warrior" following submission victory at UFC London

Julija Stoliarenko made a resounding statement with her stellar performance against Molly McCann at UFC London. The bout not only marked her debut in the flyweight division but also left the English crowd stunned as she walked away with the biggest victory of her career.

It hasn't been an easy journey for the Lithuanian, who has struggled in the past to make weight, even fainting on one of the occasions (UFC Vegas 22). She also hasn't had the best UFC run so far, winning only two bouts in six outings.

With this triumphant win at UFC London, Stoliarenko is determined to leave her struggles behind and utilize the momentum to forge a promising and illustrious career. Speaking about her opponent in the post-fight octagon interview, Stoliarenko stated:

"I really want to thank Molly for this fight. She's a f**king warrior. England should be proud of having a warrior like that. To take a fight [that is] stylistically uncomfortable for her...She took it, and I appreciate her."

Catch Stoliarenko's comments below: