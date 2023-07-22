"Can't believe this is our co-main" - Fans unimpressed with emotionally-charged face-off between Molly McCann and 1-5 fighter Julija Stoliarenko

UK MMA stalwart Molly McCann is set to return to the octagon at the upcoming UFC London aka UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura event. The much-awaited show will take place at The O2 Arena in London, England, on July 22, 2023.

Molly McCann will feature in the event's co-headlining matchup, as she faces Julija Stoliarenko in a women's flyweight bout. The fight will mark Stoliarenko's flyweight debut. Ahead of their co-main event fight, McCann and Stoliarenko partook in an intense face-off at the ceremonial weigh-ins.

'Meatball,' for her part, attempted to hype the fans up by shouting while posing on the weighing scale. She then aggressively approached and faced off with Lithuania's Julija Stoliarenko.

Watch the faceoff in the video below:

Certain sections of the MMA community were seemingly unimpressed by the emotionally-charged faceoff. Some fans alluded to the fact that Julija Stoliarenko's overall UFC record, in her two stints with the organization thus far, is that of one win and five losses. Responding to the aforementioned tweet that featured a video of McCann's faceoff, one fan tweeted:

"Getting so hype for facing a fighter who is 1-5 in the ufc still insane that this is the co-main."

Another fan appeared to recall McCann's 2022 win over Luana Carolina in the UK. 'Meatball' had notably celebrated with a UFC world title belt after the fight, highlighting that she'd like to become a UFC champion someday.

The aforesaid fan tweeted an image of McCann's 2022 celebration and jestingly indicated that she'd likely celebrate in a similarly grand manner after beating Stoliarenko:

"Molly after beating the worst female fighter on the roster"

Several Twitter users suggested that McCann and Stoliarenko aren't good fighters and that they're undeserving of the co-headlining spot:

"Two tomato cans. I can't believe this is our co-main"

Furthermore, some fans insinuated that McCann's emotional face-off could be a sign that she'd lose to Stoliarenko. Others criticized 'Meatball' for her actions. One fan tweeted:

"Why she has to be so cringy"

Screenshots of a few fan responses to Molly McCann's faceoff have been displayed below:

Screenshots of fan reactions to McCann's faceoff

Molly McCann and other UK UFC fighters serve as star attractions at UFC London

Molly McCann's most recent fight witnessed her three-fight win streak get snapped, courtesy of a first-round submission defeat against Erin Blanchfield in November 2022. Regardless, McCann aims to resume her quest to capture the UFC women's flyweight title. The Liverpudlian will look to return to her winning ways against Julija Stoliarenko at UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura.

Meanwhile, the event's headlining matchup will be a men's heavyweight bout featuring the UK's Tom Aspinall against Poland's Marcin Tybura. The UFC Fight Night card also features many other UK fighters such as England's Nathaniel Wood, Jai Herbert, and Lerone Murphy, to name a few.

Moreover, fans will also witness Scotland's Paul Craig's middleweight debut, as he faces fellow submission wizard Andre Muniz.