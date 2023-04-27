Molly McCann's next 125lbs opponent Julija Stoliarenko once fainted on the scale at bantamweight 

This week saw the stunning announcement that former UFC bantamweight Julija Stoliarenko will be moving down to flyweight for her next bout.

Stoliarenko is set to face off against Molly McCann at the Fight Night event set for London on July 22. However, fans across the world are already questioning her decision to face ‘Meatball’.

The reason for their concern is a simple one. In March 2021, Stoliarenko was scheduled to fight Julia Avila on the preliminary card of UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland.

While she was able to weigh in for the fight at the 135lbs bantamweight limit, she also ended up fainting twice and collapsed on the scale, forcing UFC officials to rush to her aid.

Women's MMA Rankings @WMMARankings



#UFC #WMMA A look back at the time a SEVERELY depleted Julija Stoliarenko fainted at the UFC weigh-in scale for a 135-pound bantamweight fight. A look back at the time a SEVERELY depleted Julija Stoliarenko fainted at the UFC weigh-in scale for a 135-pound bantamweight fight.#UFC #WMMA https://t.co/cKiZvuJaPv

It was later claimed by nutritionist Tyler Melee Milton that Stoliarenko suffered a “vasovagal syncope” during the weigh-in. Essentially, this means that due to her blood pressure slowing down, the blood flow to the brain was temporarily reduced.

Tyler Melee Minton @TheMeleeWay Getting a lot of questions about what happened with Julija Stoliarenko today at weigh ins. Here’s my explanation. Getting a lot of questions about what happened with Julija Stoliarenko today at weigh ins. Here’s my explanation. https://t.co/AL3vxwIWm0

The fight was unsurprisingly scrapped from the card, and was eventually rescheduled for a later event. Avila ended up defeating the Lithuanian fighter via submission.

Covers @Covers



She was +850 to win by sub at



Julia Avila (-375) gets the submission late in the third.She was +850 to win by sub at @BetMGM Julia Avila (-375) gets the submission late in the third.She was +850 to win by sub at @BetMGM 👀https://t.co/yCU1EvKOer

Julija Stoliarenko has since made weight for a further four bouts in the octagon, but many fans and fighters have already questioned the idea of her moving to 125lbs after the 2021 fainting incident.

Interestingly, Stoliarenko’s last fight saw her lose to Chelsea Chandler on late notice. Due to her taking the fight with around a week to go, the weight limit was changed from 135lbs to a 140lbs catchweight – bringing her decision to drop to 125lbs into further question.

What is Julija Stoliarenko’s UFC record?

Julija Stoliarenko currently holds an MMA record of 10-7-2, but her UFC record is a little less impressive at 1-5.

The native of Lithuania first appeared as part of the cast on 2018’s The Ultimate Fighter: Heavy Hitters. She was the top female pick of coach Robert Whittaker.

Stoliarenko won her first fight on the reality show by submitting Marciea Allen, but fell to eventual runner-up Pannie Kianzad via decision in the semi-finals.

Her octagon debut came at the finale event and saw her lose to Leah Letson, resulting in her release from the UFC. However, after five wins on the regional circuit, she returned in 2020.

She has since lost four fights while winning one, with her lone victory coming over Jessica-Rose Clark in July 2022.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



Julija Stoliarenko sinks in a VICIOUS armbar to get the sub in seconds! SNATCHES THE ARM IN SECONDS!Julija Stoliarenko sinks in a VICIOUS armbar to get the sub in seconds! #UFC276 SNATCHES THE ARM IN SECONDS! 💪🇱🇹 Julija Stoliarenko sinks in a VICIOUS armbar to get the sub in seconds! #UFC276 https://t.co/3yc9YlahlS

Poll : 0 votes