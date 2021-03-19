Julija Stoliarenko faints twice during UFC Vegas 22 weigh-ins

Julija Stoliarenko has fainted twice during the weigh-ins for this weekend’s UFC Vegas 22 event.

More details regarding her condition are currently unknown, but as of this writing, it is believed that she is being taken to get checked out, with her scheduled fight against Julia Avila now in serious trouble of getting cancelled.

Julija Stoliarenko incident raises questions about weight-cutting

Julija Stoliarenko, who holds a 9-4-2 professional MMA record, last fought back in August when she was defeated via unanimous decision by Yana Kunitskaya.

Her bout against Avila tomorrow night was set to take place at bantamweight but as you can see from the following video footage, Stoliarenko clearly had a tough weight cut in the lead-up to her appearance on the scales.

Julija Stoliarenko just fainted on the scale #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/3PjNMUGxFf — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) March 19, 2021

After a few minutes of sitting down, Julija Stoliarenko was able to get back on the scales and weigh in at 135.5lbs, only to fall off for a second time. Fans have already reacted to the incident through social media. Many believe this strengthens the argument that the UFC needs to do something about the weight-cutting protocols that have been in place for years.

In addition to that, there is confusion about why nobody was stood near Stoliarenko given she was clearly struggling to stand on her own two feet.

Was able to weigh in - 135.5 lbs but not stand after, scary site #UFCVegas22 pic.twitter.com/VhaBmZ9SWD — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) March 19, 2021

It has often been said that nothing serious is going to be done about weight-cutting until someone either sustains a serious injury or the promotion takes the decision to add extra weight classes.

The main priority for everyone involved right now needs to be the health of Julija Stoliarenko. As seen in the second video, the bantamweight was taken away on a stretcher as medical officials attended to her.

The rest of the fighters on the UFC Vegas 22 card are currently weighing in ahead of Saturday night’s event, which will be headlined by Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland. “Big Mouth” came in at 183lbs and Brunson weighed in at 186lbs.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Julija Stoliarenko and those close to her. We will provide you with more information as we receive it.