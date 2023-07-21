UFC Tonight: UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura - US, Canada, UK, Australia start time, channel info, pricing and full card

The UFC is headed back to the O2 Arena in London, United Kingdom, for its upcoming fight card, UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura (also known as UFC London).

The event is set to take place this Saturday, July 22, with a series of intriguing matchups lined up for MMA fans.

In the main event of UFC London, No.5-ranked heavyweight contender Tom Aspinall will lock horns with No.10-ranked Marcin Tybura.

Taking the co-main honors at UFC London Fight Night will be a battle of women's flyweights as fan-favorite Molly McCann takes on Julija Stoliarenko.

Find out when and where you can watch the UFC Fight Night, along with the start time for the US, Canada, the UK, and Australia.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura - Timings

The following are the timings for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event for the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States and Canada

Viewers in the United States and Canada can watch the UFC Fight Night prelims from 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT on Saturday, July 22, and the main card from 3:00 PM ET/ 12:00 PM PT.

United Kingdom

The prelims will kick off at 4:00 PM GMT on Saturday, July 15. The main card will follow at 7:00 PM GMT on Sunday, July 22.

Australia

In Australia, the prelims will start at 12:00 AM AWST/ 1:30 AM ACST/ 2:00 AM AEST on Sunday, July 23, followed by the main card at 3:00 AM AWST/ 4:30 AM ACST/ 5:00 AM AEST.

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura - Television, live streaming, and pricing

The following are the details to watch the Fight Night card in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

United States

The prelims and the main card will stream live on ESPN+. The subscription costs $9.99 per month, but viewers can save nearly 20% with an annual subscription of $99.99. The UFC bundle comes at $124.98 and includes a yearly ESPN+ subscription and access to one pay-per-view at a discounted rate.

On television, the event will be simulcast on ESPN and ESPN Deportes (Spanish), available via Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, Fubo TV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV. It can also be viewed on Fight Pass, which costs $9.99 per month and $95.99 per year.

Canada

All UFC Fight Night events are available in Canada via TSN5 or the TSN App. You can log on to TSN with the details of your provider if you get it as part of a cable deal. Alternatively, you can subscribe to the service on a streaming-only basis for $19.99 a month (plus tax).

For pay-per-view events, you can choose from several pay-per-view providers, such as SaskTel, Shaw, Rogers, Bell, Videotron, Telus, or Eastlink, with pricing set at around $64.99.

United Kingdom

The event will be shown in the United Kingdom on the BT Sport 1 TV channel and the BT Sport app and website. Monthly passes are available at £29.99 contract-free and do not require a BT Broadband connection. The subscription can be canceled at any time.

Australia

Kayo Sports has the broadcast rights for the card in Australia. New customers can get a 14-day free trial, after which a basic plan with one screen is 25 AUD and two screens is 27 AUD. A premium plan is 35 AUD per month. The prelims are available on the ESPN TV channel and Fight Pass.

Watch UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura fight promo below:

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Tybura - Full Card

The fighters competing at the upcoming UFC Fight Night event are as follows:

Main Card

Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura (heavyweight)

Molly McCann vs. Julija Stoliarenko (women's flyweight)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Andre Fili (featherweight)

Paul Craig vs. Andre Muniz (middleweight)

Jai Herbert vs. Fares Ziam (lightweight)

Lerone Murphy vs. Joshua Culibao (featherweight)

Preliminary Card

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Marcos (bantamweight)

Danny Roberts vs. Jonny Parsons (welterweight)

Marc Diakiese vs. Joel Álvarez (lightweight)

Mick Parkin vs. Jamal Pogues (heavyweight)

Makhmud Muradov vs. Bryan Barberena (middleweight)

Ketlen Vieira vs. Pannie Kianzad (women's bantamweight)

Chris Duncan vs. Yanal Ashmouz (lightweight)

Shauna Bannon vs. Bruna Brasil (women's strawweight)

Jafel Filho vs. Daniel Barez (flyweight)