Julio César Chávez Jr. sends chilling message to Jake Paul ahead of their fight, 'The Problem Child' responds in kind

Jake Paul's next opponent is none other than former WBC middleweight champion Julio César Chávez Jr., who issued a warning to 'The Problem Child' on Instagram. Naturally, Paul got his own dig in soon afterward, commenting on the Mexican star's recent Instagram post.

Just a day ago, Chávez Jr. uploaded the official poster for his upcoming fight with Paul. The post's accompanying caption was one that sought to distinguish Chávez Jr. from the rest of Paul's opponents, highlighting the Mexican star's history as a former world champion.

"Jake Paul - YOU DON'T play Box I am not some YouTuber or UFC fighter or beating up old retired Boxers! I am a real former boxing world champion and June 28 you will find out what it is like to be in with real Mexican style!! Viva Mexico"

It's a bold statement from Chávez Jr., especially given his recent run of form and the personal issues that some feel could interfere with his ability to fight competently. He has reportedly dealt with substance abuse and a bizarre feud with his legendary father.

Moreover, Chávez Jr. himself recently faced an MMA fighter, who gave him a highly competitive bout that some felt should have been judged differently. It was a unanimous decision win against former UFC middleweight dynamo Uriah Hall. So, it only stands to reason that 'The Problem Child' is confident in his chances.

In fact, Paul promised to teach Chávez Jr. a lesson come fight night, with the two men facing each other at cruiserweight on June 28.

"I'm going to teach you some manners and some discipline Julio"

For Paul, Chávez Jr. is a step well below the stature of boxer he was pursuing, as he previously chased a matchup with all-time great Canelo Álvarez and teased a bout with heavyweight star Anthony Joshua.

Jake Paul and Julio César Chávez Jr. have an opponent in common

Despite Julio César Chávez Jr.'s assertion that he is not an MMA fighter, he last lost to one, tasting defeat against ex-UFC star Anderson Silva in 2021. Many, in fact, opined that the former world champion was fortunate that he only lost via split-decision.

Check out Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva:

Curiously, 'The Spider' is a former opponent of Jake Paul's. However, unlike Chávez Jr., Paul actually defeated Silva, even dropping him late in the round. Silva, though, managed to survive and avoid a stoppage loss.

