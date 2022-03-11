"It just makes me crazy" - Junior dos Santos continues to extend support for Cain Velasquez

During his unveiling at the Eagle FC 48 press conference, Junior dos Santos was again asked about Cain Velasquez. He continued to show respect for the two-time UFC heavyweight champion.

'Cigano' is familiar with the 39-year-old as the pair spent almost 50 minutes of cage time together. After claiming a flash knockout of the-then champion back in 2011, the Brazilian succumbed to Velasquez's pressure in the next two fights, leaving the trilogy at 2-1 in favor of the Mexican-American.

While fielding questions from the press after his move to Eagle FC, Junior dos Santos expressed his support for his greatest rival:

"Everything what I know about Cain Velasquez is that he's a great guy, he's a great person. A very serious athlete, he takes care of himself, of his family, and with everything we went through together, it was kind of a demand for me."

The former UFC champion continued to stand by Velasquez, who he says is "a good person" who just "wants to take care of his family":

"Cain Velasquez is in the jail right now and the guy who was molesting his child is out there, it just makes me crazy. I cannot accept that, I think nobody can. We all know Cain Velasquez is a good person, a father who just wants to take care of his family, so I hope justice can see that and take care of him the best they can."

As a father himself, it comes as no surprise that Junior dos Santos is showing empathy towards his former adversary.

Check out what 'Cigano' had to say about Cain Velasquez at the Eagle FC press conference below (starts at 9:28):

Junior dos Santos has joined Eagle FC

There were reports announcing that Junior dos Santos would make the jump over to boxing to face Kubrat Pulev. However, the Triad event has since been canceled and the 30-fight veteran is now set to stick to MMA.

Signing for Eagle FC brings the MMA legend an array of possibilities. The Brazil native will be keeping a close eye on the heavyweight title fight between Rizvan Kuniev and Anthony Hamilton on March 11.

'Cigano' will make his company debut when he meets former UFC heavyweight Yorgan De Castro in the headliner of Eagle FC 48 on May 20, 2022.

