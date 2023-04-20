Junior Tafa's brother: Who is the UFC heavyweight's well-known sibling?

Junior Tafa is set to make his promotional debut at UFC Fight Night 222 this weekend against Mohammed Usman. Interestingly, the bout will see the younger brothers of established UFC fighters pitted against each other.

Mohammed Usman is the younger brother of former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, while Junior Tafa is the younger brother of heavyweight slugger Justin Tafa.

'Bad Man' competes in the heavyweight division of the UFC, and is known for his powerful striking abilities.

Tafa was born on December 13, 1993 in Auckland, New Zealand. He initially aspired to be a professional rugby player, but suffered a series of injuries that caused him to consider another profession, MMA.

Justin Tafa quickly made a name for himself as a knockout artist, winning his first three professional fights via TKO. After three fights, and within a year of starting MMA, 'Bad Man' was signed by the UFC.

After losing his debut to Yorgan De Castro at UFC 243, Junior Tafa's brother has amassed a record of 3-2 in the promotion. Justin Tafa is currently on a two-fight win streak and will be hoping to continue his vein of form as he ascends the rankings.

Justin Tafa will accompany his younger brother to the octagon this weekend, and he took to Twitter to share this earlier today:

"Time to clock in"

Junior Tafa reveals he had his first pro fight at 17 years of age

Junior Tafa is set to face Mohammed Usman this weekend, and the heavyweight prospect has now opened up about his journey to the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Tafa, a former GLORY heavyweight kickboxer, stated during an interview with the Daily Mail that he had his first professional fight at age 17. He migrated to MMA in 2022, and has won all four of his fights since.

While speaking to the Daily Mail, he said this:

"Getting into fights was my motivation for footy. I always got into fights playing footy. I enjoyed footy for that. You know, putting grass in their mouth, stepping on their fingers. I was the dirty player. My mum took me out of that real quick. I had my first pro fight at 17. I was in the gym training at a young age. I always believed I was going to make it."

