"Just ask Colby Covington and his potentially fake Rolex" - Michael Bisping on how Jorge Masvidal follows up his trash-talk with his fists

Michael Bisping recently named Jorge Masvidal at No.6 on his list of the greatest trash-talkers in the UFC.

'The Count' stated that Masvidal means every bit of the insults that he directs towards his opponents and is ready to follow them up with his actions. Bisping brought up the 'BMF' champion's attack on Colby Covington outside a Miami restaurant and stated that it proves that Masvidal is as real as it gets. The former middleweight champion said on his YouTube channel:

"Jorge Masvidal's effectiveness as a trash-talker comes from two things. First, when Jorge insults you, he not only means with every fiber of his being, but you can bet your life he intends to follow that insult up with his fists. Look, if you don't believe me, just ask Colby Covington and his potentially fake Rolex."

Watch Bisping talk about Masvidal:

The Englishman went on to add that he had a few altercations with 'Gamebred' himself. However, they have settled their beef now. Bisping added that Masvidal's impeccable delivery makes his trash-talk even more hilarious and effective:

"Trust me, I've had two run-ins with 'Gamebred' myself before we talked it over. This man absolutely means every harsh word that comes out of his mouth. He is authentic. The second thing that puts Jorge on this list is how he phrases things. It's absolutely f*cking hilarious."

Watch Bisping and Masvidal's altercation:

What's next for Jorge Masvidal in the UFC?

Jorge Masvidal has been out of action in the UFC since his UFC 272 decision loss to Colby Covington. This marked his third consecutive loss inside the octagon. However, his losses have come against the best welterweights, Kamaru Usman and Covington.

'Gamebred' is currently ranked No.8 in the UFC's welterweight division. He is expected to take on a top contender upon his return to action.

Gilbert Burns has shown interest in fighting Masvidal. 'Gamebred' is also keen to make that fight happen as he believes it would make for a great spectacle for the fans.

Furthermore, Masvidal has been going back-and-forth with Conor McGregor on social media for a while. They are two of the biggest stars in the UFC and fans would like to see the duo collide.

