  • "Just avoid them and do jiu-jitsu" - Marcelo Garcia on how he feels with 'cocky' characters in BJJ realm

By Anatoly Pimentel
Modified Jan 17, 2025 08:37 GMT
Marcelo Garcia | Image credit: ONE Championship
Like any other combat sport, Brazilian jiu-jitsu has several athletes who were consumed by their star power and fame. This allowed them to have colorful personalities and become notorious to other competitors.

But BJJ legend Marcelo Garcia does not like how they handle themselves, as what he recently revealed during an interview with Jordan Teaches Jiu-Jitsu on YouTube, where he explained how he deals with them:

"Sometimes when people are just not humble, people just be cocky, like, you know, talk to trash talk, like, sometimes I just avoid them and do jiu-jitsu. Those are just one of those things."
Watch Marcelo Garcia's full interview here:

Marcelo will have his grand return to high-level competition on Jan. 24 at ONE 170, where he is pitted to face Japanese icon Masakazu Imanari in an openweight submission grappling match in front of the packed Impact Arena crowd in Bangkok, Thailand.

This marks his comeback after over a decade of sabbatical from competing after he was diagnosed with cancer.

Marcelo Garcia plans to maximize his contract in ONE Championship by staying active throughout the whole calendar year

The 41-year-old submission specialist also appeared on JitsCast for another interview, and one of the talking points of that dialogue was maximizing his contract with the world's largest martial arts organization by staying active throughout the year.

Garcia explained:

"I have an exclusive contract with ONE and our contract is like a minimum two fights a year and a maximum of six a year. So, I'm planning to be very busy. I don't know how many of those I can do, but like I'm going to be busy, I hope."

ONE 170, which emanates live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, will be available via watch.onefc.com. The blockbuster card goes down on Friday, January 24.

Edited by C. Naik
