"Just beating his face in" - Joe Rogan and Mark Kerr revisit how Khabib Nurmagomedov’s humble pie broke Conor McGregor’s will

UFC legend Mark Kerr and commentator Joe Rogan revisited the UFC 229 lightweight headliner between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, recalling how McGregor was handed a slice of humble pie.

In the fight, 'The Eagle' established his dominance from the opening bell, securing the takedown and preventing McGregor from standing up. Nurmagomedov unleashed relentless ground-and-pound while talking to McGregor, who was just forced to cover up his face. 'The Notorious' eventually submitted to a neck crank in Round 4 and lost the bout.

Kerr recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE), where he and Rogan revisited Nurmagomedov's dominant performance. Rogan said:

"[McGregor] is trying to be nice to [Nurmagomedov]. That's such dominance. Trying to be nice to a nice guy, like come on, you know what the f*ck is going on. I think he could have just f*ck*ng ripped that arm apart. He let him tap. He was so dominant, man. He was a will-taker. When he got on top of Conor, he's like, "Let's talk now, let's talk now." Just beating his face in."

Rogan continued:

"[Nurmagomedov] could basically kill you. He's the same size as you, [but] if he wanted to, you're dead. He was going to break his neck. He had [McGregor] in that fulcrum choke, that's such a nasty choke."

Check out Joe Rogan's comments below (1:05:18):

Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor made Khabib Nurmagomedov a star

UFC legend Daniel Cormier appeared on the Club Shay Shay podcast, where he revisited Khabib Nurmagomedov's intense rivalry with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Daniel Cormier told Shannon Sharpe that Khabib Nurmagomedov still harbors animosity toward Conor McGregor, seven years after their clash at UFC 229. However, Cormier believes that the fight, along with the infamous post-fight brawl, ultimately turned ‘The Eagle’ into a bigger star.

"[McGregor] and Khabib was the best... Khabib got him on the ground. That Khabib was a different person though... [Nurmagomedov] hates him, he won't say his name still today. He still does not say his name... Last week he did an interview in New York, he says, 'this guy,' he'll never say his name. He hates him. Dude, they're in the octagon and Conor goes, he whispers after the third round, after Khabib, 'it's just business.' Khabib goes, 'No, it ain't. No, it ain't.' You don't mess with them dudes, man. Them Russian dudes there... He was going to put him to sleep Shannon."

Cormier added:

"He was holding him and he said, 'I kicked your a*s' and he kind of was like then he jumped over the fence and try to beat his team. But dude he had him. He was not going to let him go because his family got so disrespected by this dude that he wanted to end him... Conor made Khabib. He really did make Khabib a bigger star."

