UFC legend gets 100% real about Khabib Nurmagomedov's feelings toward Conor McGregor seven years after their showdown

A UFC Hall of Famer recently opened up about Khabib Nurmagomedov's rivalry with Conor McGregor. He said the Dagestani legend harbors a lot of animosity toward McGregor and deliberately avoids mentioning the Irishman’s name.

Nurmagomedov and McGregor settled their differences inside the octagon in a lightweight title fight at UFC 229 in 2018. 'The Eagle' submitted McGregor with a tight rear-naked choke in the fourth round, which was followed by a wild brawl between their camps. As a result, the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) suspended both Nurmagomedov and McGregor.

In a recent appearance on the Club Shay Shay podcast, Daniel Cormier, who was present in the commentary box at UFC 229, discussed Nurmagomedov's thoughts about McGregor:

''[McGregor] and Khabib was the best...Khabib got him on the ground. That Khabib was a different person though...[Nurmagomedov] hates him, he won't say his name still today. He still does not say his name...Last week he did an interview in New York, he says, 'this guy,' he'll never say his name. He hates him. Dude, they're in the octagon and Conor goes, he whispers after the third round, after Khabib, 'it's just business.' Khabib goes, 'No, it ain't. No, it ain't.' You don't mess with them dudes, man. Them Russian dudes there...He was going to put him to sleep Shannon.''

Cormier continued:

''He was holding him and he said, 'I kicked your a*s' and he kind of was like then he jumped over the fence and try to beat his team. But dude he had him. He was not going to let him go because his family got so disrespected by this dude that he wanted to end him.... Conor made Khabib. He really did make Khabib a bigger star.''

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (52:30):

When Khabib Nurmagomedov offered his advice for Conor McGregor's strong return

Conor McGregor's controversial behavior has landed him in deep trouble multiple times in the past. However, his notable rival Khabib Nurmagomedov believes that 'The Notorious' can still make a strong octagon comeback.

During a Q&A session hosted by Miftaah Institute in New York earlier this month, Nurmagomedov said the following about McGregor:

''But you know the most beautiful part of this? Allah always gives everybody a chance to come back. We always have a chance in this world to come back. I think he has a chance, and he has to change the way he’s living. Why am I talking about this? Because if he’s going to change, he can change so many other lives along with his own. That’s why I wish him to change himself. If he’s not going to change, he will be punished all his life and in the next life."

