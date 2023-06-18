“Just call Po*nH*b already” - Former UFC star Paige VanZant’s leopard print lingerie sparks hot debate on social media

Paige VanZant's latest Instagram post was met with both love and hate from MMA fans as the former UFC fighter continues to post provocative images online.

VanZant left the world's leading MMA promotion in 2020 after losing to Amanda Ribas at UFC 251, and she was swiftly signed to Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC). Paige VanZant also began an OnlyF*ns account following her UFC departure, and she regularly posts her content online.

But her most recent Instagram post has irked a section of the fanbase, who are less than pleased that VanZant has gone from a promising fighter to a social media influencer.

The former UFC fighter posted a series of pictures wearing leopard print lingerie, and wrote the following:

"Meow."

There was a mix of both positive and negative reactions to Paige VanZant's post, with some fans believing that she is on the verge of becoming a p*rnstar. Other fans, however, showered the BKFC fighter with support, telling her to ignore the negativity.

"Just call P*rnH*b already... Do it."

"Is this all you post now?"

"Man, I can't believe her man allows this type of sh*t. How far you have fallen............. unsubbed coz your content is f*cking boringly like every other 304 on this app."

"Love it. Eff the haters."

"Please sell signed copies of those."

"You used to be cool."

Paige VanZant and Mandy Rose release recent collaboration

Paige VanZant and former WWE wrestler Mandy Rose have both gained an immense following on their respective 'exclusive content' accounts. VanZant owns an OnlyF*ns account while Rose uses FanTime.

VanZant stated following her UFC departure that "it was the best decision she ever made" to leave the promotion to pursue other opportunities. She appears to have made a significant amount of money selling her content.

Rose left the WWE in late 2022 and stated that her career on FanTime influenced her decision to leave the company.

VanZant was quoted saying that her collaboration with Mandy Rose would "break the internet," and she posted the following on Instagram earlier this month:

"The collab you’ve all been waiting for is dropping. Monday, June 5th, at 8pm EST… You know where to find it"

