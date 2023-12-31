"Just doing the Colby gimmick now"- Belal Muhammad faces fan backlash over assertions of resume superiority to Kamaru Usman

Belal Muhammad's criticism of former UFC champion Kamaru Usman's resume has not gone down well with many MMA fans.

It all started a few days ago when 'Remember the Name' made an appearance on The Coach and the Casual podcast. During his time there, Muhammad spoke about Usman's championship run and argued that 'The Nigerian Nightmare' mostly defended his welterweight throne against fighters who did not deserve a title shot in the first place.

Muhammad then made a case for his own resume and claimed himself to be the best 170-pound fighter in the sport at the moment.

"People keep tlking about Usman as one of the GOATS and I'm like, 'Bro, who did you beat?' You beat [Jorge] Masvidal twice. You beat Colby [Covington] twice, who didn't deserve it. Masvidal didn't deserve it... And then you beat Gilbert Burns. I'm like, if you're looking at resumes, my resume is [Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson], Demian Maia, you got Gilbert Burns, you got Vicente Luque, you got undefeated Sean Brady... You guys wanna keep giving excuses but I'm the best welterweight in the world. I'm dominating every single one of these guys."

MMA fans were not pleased with Muhammad's comments and took to social media to share their thoughts on it.

One individual claimed that Muhammad was not honest with his comments and accused him of playing a character similar to Colby Covington.

"I honestly don't think he even believes that bulls**t, he's just doing the Colby gimmick now and saying nonsense for attention."

Another person highlighted that 'Remember the Name' has only managed to score one finish, against Sean Brady, in his last four years in the UFC.

"Dude finished like one guy in four years."

