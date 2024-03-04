“Just f***s you up from the void” – Demetrious Johnson says Rodtang fights best when he’s throwing down inside the pocket

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson is one of the very best minds in martial arts and that comes across whenever he is breaking down footage.

On the latest breakdown episode on his YouTube channel, ‘Mighty Mouse’ took a look at one of 2024’s early fight of the year contenders where he was reminded of a former foe.

Johnson came face-to-face with Rodtang Jitmuangnon back at ONE X, where their mixed rules fight provided him with a completely new challenge to try and overcome.

During his breakdown of the ONE Fight Night 19 main event clash between Jonathan Haggerty and Felipe Lobo, Demetrious Johnson made reference to one of the greatest attributes that the flyweight Muay Thai king brings to the table:

“Fighting in the void, just closing the distance and going in, this is what makes Rodtang so good at Muay Thai. He’ll just stay here [in the pocket], he doesn’t do a lot of balancing, and then he walks across the void and just f***s you up from the void.”

Watch the full video below:

Demetrious Johnson is also a master of range

One of the aspects of the fight between Demetrious Johnson and Rodtang that made it so exciting is the way that both men are so commanding in their specific rulesets.

‘The Iron Man’ may be a master of getting close to his opponents and unleashing a barrage of strikes but ‘Mighty Mouse’ is often seen to be one of the best ever in dictating a fight.

His ability to keep his opponents right where he wants them always keeps Johnson in the driving seat and that was certainly the case in his last fight at ONE Fight Night 10 where he defeated Adriano Moraes.

At the same time, he’s always down to watch a battle of wills between two of the best in the world and that’s exactly what the fans got at ONE Fight Night 19 last month.

ONE Championship fans that missed out on any of the action from ONE Fight Night 19 can watch the event back via the on demand replay.