“Just focus on yourself” – Danial Williams details the harsh lesson he learned from tough loss to Jonathan Di Bella

‘Mini-T’ Danial Williams learned a valuable lesson about his striking game after suffering a tough loss to ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella.

The Perth native has had a lot of time in between fights to reflect on his shortcomings in ONE Championship. The reality is that Williams hasn’t won a fight since July 2022.

He’s had one MMA match and two world title bouts in kickboxing between then and now. With another MMA fight approaching, there’s absolutely no room for error.

After a few months of doing things differently during his training camp for ONE Fight Night 19, Williams discovered what he was doing wrong. It only took fighting with Jonathan Di Bella for him to put those reflections into clarity.

Speaking to ONE Championship this week, Williams explained:

“Right now, I've had a few fights and I’m just like ‘let's start focusing on yourself’. Like the last fight, I was really focused on Jon [Jonathan Di Bella] as well. Like, ‘alright, he does this’ kind of thing and you kind of start to let them play their game because you're waiting for stuff that they do. So, I’m changing that now, The big thing I take away from that fight is just kind of to worry about your own strengths and believe that you can do it. Just focus on yourself and keep upskilling.”

‘Mini-T’ is looking to claw his way back up the MMA rankings starting with a much-needed victory over Lito ‘Thunder Kid’ Adiwang this Friday, February 16.

Fighting Adiwang will certainly present its own set of challenges, but Williams is confident in his preparation to give fans a highly competitive fight.

ONE Fight Night 19 will air live on US Primetime on February 16, free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America

“Danial Williams always shows up to fight” - Lito Adiwang is excited to strike with the best

Danial Williams’ reputation as an all-time brawler hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Strawweight MMA contender Lito Adiwang is excited to go head-to-head with one of ONE Championship’s finest MMA strikers. Williams’ Muay Thai and kickboxing skills have often given him the edge against other strikers.

The matchup he had against Muay Thai king Rodtang Jitmuangnon a few years ago is the perfect example of how dangerous Williams could be at close range.

Just like a wild man, Williams can end fights if given the opportunity. Lito Adiwang, for his part, is honored to share the ring with a fighter like him.

Speaking to ONE, he said:

“We all know Danial [Williams] always shows up to fight. We’ve seen him step up and compete against the best strikers in the world. I’m just thinking, he’s here to fight all the best strikers, and I want to prove that I belong on the list.”