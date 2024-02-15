WATCH: Danial Williams nearly makes mincemeat of strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella’s right leg

The destructive power of Danial Williams’ leg kicks was on full display during his ONE world title clash with reigning strawweight kickboxing king Jonathan Di Bella.

After sharing the ring with ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Di Bella in his last two outings, ‘Mini T’ will return to mixed martial arts for a high-stakes strawweight MMA showdown with Filipino fan favorite Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19 on Prime Video.

Ahead of their highly anticipated clash inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium, ONE Championship looks back at William’s brutal battering of Di Bella’s lead leg during their October ONE Fight Night 15 showdown.

“Mini T” causes COLOSSAL destruction 😱 Will Danial Williams overcome Lito Adiwang in their strawweight MMA showdown at ONE Fight Night 19 on @primevideo?”

In MMA, Williams carries a solid 3-1 record with wins over Thai icon Dejdamrong, Namiki Kawahara, and Zelang Zhaxi. A win over ‘Thunder Kid’ inside the Mecca of Muay Thai could put ‘Mini T’ on track for a potential world title clash with ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks.

Danial Williams preparing for a war against Lito Adiwang at ONE Fight Night 19

Danial Williams is prepared to break out every move in his arsenal if it means leaving The Land of Smiles with another noteworthy win on his ONE Championship record.

“I’m just ready to go in there and do whatever it takes to get that finish. Round one, round two, round three, doesn't matter. I just know that I absolutely love every moment of being in there and just back in my training. Just give it my all and do whatever it takes.”

Who comes out on top and continues their climb up the stacked strawweight ladder?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 19: Haggerty vs. Lobo live and for free in US primetime on February 16.