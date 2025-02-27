“Just have to follow the money” - MMA analyst shares eye-opening take on why Ilia Topuria is the obvious next contender for Islam Makhachev's title 

An MMA analyst seconded Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria and gave his opinion as to why this fight should happen.

Following Topuria's victory over Max Holloway at UFC 308, 'El Matador' has called out Makhachev on multiple occasions. The UFC lightweight champion, however, has expressed no interest in taking on Topuria.

Meanwhile, 'El Matador's' plans to move to lightweight were recently confirmed by UFC CEO Dana White, who also made it known that the Spaniard will be vacating his featherweight title.

With that news, a portion of the MMA community wants to see Makhachev and Topuria square off right away. The other half, however, wants the Spaniard to compete against a quality lightweight such as Dustin Poirier, Arman Tsarukyan, or Charles Oliveira before facing Makhachev for the gold.

Luke Thomas recently shared his opinions on Submission Radio about why Makhachev vs. Topuria ought to be the match of the year. The MMA analyst believes this superfight will happen in 2025.

"In MMA, man, you know this too. You just have to follow the money. What’s the biggest one that they could make? Bro, it’s Islam Makhachev vs Ilia Topuria by a million e**ing miles, like, that is bigger than any other fight they could make."

He added:

“It just seems to me like the one that everyone wants, the one that the top contender wants, the one that the sport would reward, the most interesting fight among them, all of these signs point to Ilia Topuria taking on Islam Makhachev… Money talks, and that’s the big one. I think it happens this year."

Check out Luke Thomas's comments below (10:17):

Chael Sonnen thinks Ilia Topuria must fight a top contender before fighting Islam Makhachev

Former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on Instagram about Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev. Sonnen believes Topuria should first establish his effectiveness by defeating a top UFC lightweight contender before facing Makhachev for the title.

Hence, 'El Matador' must fight either Charles Oliveira or Arman Tsarukyan.

"It can’t go right now. You gotta have Ilia prove that he can do it and that either takes you through Tsarukyan or it takes you through Charles."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

