Chael Sonnen gives honest take on Ilia Topuria’s next opponent, and it’s not Islam Makhachev: "The battle is for Ilia"

Chael Sonnen has given his opinion on who Ilia Topuria’s next opponent should be, and it is not reigning UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev.

As revealed by UFC CEO Dana White, Topuria has chosen to vacate his featherweight strap to move to lightweight. Since knocking out Max Holloway at UFC 308, 'El Matador' has called out Makhachev on multiple occasions.

Although Makhachev has not shown interest in facing Topuria, he has offered supporters optimism that he will fight only if the UFC decides to do so in response to fan demand.

While some portions of the MMA community think that the Spaniard should face Makhachev immediately, others disagree, believing that Topuria should first defeat a top contender at lightweight to earn the shot.

Sonnen, too, thinks that Islam Makhachev vs. Ilia Topuria is not the fight to make right away. The former UFC fighters says that first 'El Matador' must battle Arman Tsarukyan or Charles Oliveira. Provided he were to win, he could march forward into a shot at the UFC lightweight gold.

In a recent Instagram video, Sonnen said:

"Charles and Tsarukyan are in a battle. And the battle is for Ilia. Charles is not likely to go right in a title fight against Islam. Now the only reason I say that, Islam wants some fresh blood. Ilia is not going to get a title shot and it would appear that he’s not even though he would fit the request of being fresh blood."

He added:

"You’ve got Ramadan. Ilia is vacating. And no mention of Ilia. So it would look as though Ilia is gonna have to do a fight first. And Ilia vs. Islam right now works, but it’s not a massive fight. However Ilia vs Islam, if Ilia defeats Charles first, is a complete other conversation. It can’t go right now. You got to have Ilia prove that he can do it."

Check out Chael Sonnen's comments below:

Ilia Topuria thinks Islam Makhachev is afraid to fight him

During a recent interview, Ilia Topuria claimed that Islam Makhachev is hesitant to fight him, which is why the bout has not been booked officially.

As per 'El Matador', if Makhachev is right in believing he could truly defeat him and make it look easy, Topuria wants him to prove it inside the octagon:

"He [Makhachev's] afraid. Of course, he is afraid, of course. As usual, it is an easy fight until they put your name on the contract. We all know if it were that easy and if I’m ‘small’ as he says, he would already share the octagon with me. There’s a reason he doesn’t want to. I understand. So, it’s ok, go up."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below:

