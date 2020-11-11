'Just do it': UFC veteran Andrei Arlovski describes how getting older made him change his mentality

Andrei Arlovski explained how getting older ultimately led him to changing his mentality.

The 41-year old former UFC heavyweight champion is coming off a win over Tanner Boser at UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Teixeira last weekend in a bout that many believed Arlovski would likely lose.

Arlovski - in his 33rd UFC fight - outworked the 29-year old Boser for three rounds en route to a unanimous decision victory, his second-straight win and third in his last four outings.

Impressive stuff considering that the Belarusian debuted in the UFC nearly 20 years ago.

First UFC win: 2000 ✅

Most recent UFC win: 2020 ✅



🇧🇾 @AndreiArlovski still getting it done 2️⃣ decades in! #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/NeNlHIw5yr — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) November 8, 2020

It hasn't always been smooth sailing for "The Pittbull" however, as he's had his fair share of setbacks, including lengthy losing streaks and winless stretches.

Nowadays, Arlovski says that he's decided to keep things basic by simply sticking to a gameplan, something that he says he hasn't always done before.

"As a fighter, from my fighting experience, a problem for me was I never pretty much stick with my gameplan. Sometimes I was a little bit...not cocky, but not so nice," Arlovski said at the UFC Vegas 13 post-fight presser. "Thank God, as I said, the second fight in a row I stick with my game plan and I have a great team, great coaches, sparring partners, everything great, knock on wood. I’m like Nike, ‘Just Do It.’”

Arlovski stated that he believes he can go for maybe a few more years.

"I would say probably 3, 4, 5 years," he stated.

Arlovski credits his new-found maturity inside the cage to becoming a more responsible person outside the cage, and that his main motivation comes from his family, especially his two children.

"First of all, since I became a responsible person, father, husband, two of my main motivations are at home right now. 8 and 2 years old, it's like my biggest motivation right now. Plus, like I said, I choose what more important for me, I make priorities in my life. Like I said, I mentioned my coach, I mentioned my family, my wife, I'm a lucky person."

"I love what I do. I love fighting. I love training hard."@AndreiArlovski is still keen on challenging for the heavyweight title again and continues to show he has plenty left in the tank. #UFCVegas13 pic.twitter.com/YBu01jttYp — UFC News (@UFCNews) November 8, 2020

'Step-by-step' is Andrei Arlovski's new approach

While the temptation of going for a highlight reel finish and earning a $50,000 bonus has made Arlovski want to go out there and put on a show, he believes that getting the win is more important than a bonus that ultimately isn't guaranteed.

"Every time after weigh-ins, Dana White and the fighters meet and go, ‘$50,000 bonus for this, for that’ and I in my head, ‘F*ck, I want to make another $50,000,’” Arlovski explained. “But you know what, it’s better step-by-step. Just better get yours because you can lose everything and it’s not guaranteed that you’re going to get a bonus. So I have to stick with my game plan. I feel great. I feel healthy and just step-by-step.”