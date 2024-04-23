"Just kidding!" - Triple champ Anatoly Malykhin on possibly conquering a fourth MMA weight class

Reigning and undisputed ONE heavyweight, light heavyweight and middleweight MMA world champion 'Sladkiy' Anatoly Malykhin of Russia rules over three weight divisions with an iron fist. But can he conquer another?

The 36-year-old Kemerovo native joked about going down to welterweight to capture yet another throne.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Malykhin said:

"Maybe I should go down to 84 kilograms and then we'll go for the fourth belt? (Laughs). Just kidding!"

Malykhin is a happy-go-lucky kind of guy, with a very bright and positive attitude. He loves to crack jokes.

The Russian star captured the middleweight MMA gold by defeating 'The Dutch Knight' Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166: Qatar in March. Malykhin took home his third belt after an epic performance which ended via third-round technical knockout.

No one has ever held three world title belts in different divisions simultaneously, at least not in a major martial arts promotion. But Malykhin made it look easy.

'Sladkiy' has proven time and again that if he truly sets his mind to it, he can achieve anything. Could the undefeated triple champ win an unheard of fourth world title? Anything is possible for the 36-year-old anomaly.

Anatoly Malykhin can't wait to defend one of his three belts: "It's easy for me"

If anyone can make lording over three weight classes a reality, it's Anatoly Malykhin.

The Russian mauler says he is willing to face anyone ONE throws at him. He said:

"Why is it difficult? It's easy for me. I'm not getting too big. I'm 105 kilograms right now, and I'm ready for any challenge. As soon as ONE Championship lets me know, I'll be ready to fight at 93 [kilograms], 102, at heavyweight. It doesn't matter."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates on Anatoly Malykhin's next fight.