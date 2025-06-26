“Just let things go” - Nico Carrillo shares why he is not motivated by revenge when talking about Nabil Anane

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo is open to running it back with ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane. He, however, said if such happens it is not going to be anchored on revenge for the loss he absorbed in their first encounter.

'King of the North' lost by TKO in the opening round to Anane in January for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title. The loss came as a surprise to many as Carrillo was installed as a huge favorite to win the match considering how he dominated the competition in the lead-up to it.

Speaking on the podcast of online self-improvement coach Conor Malone, which dropped on YouTube on June 13, Carrillo shared how revenge is not so much of a motivation for him if ever he has a rematch with Anane.

The 26-year-old Glasgow native highlighted that at this stage of his career, he tries to avoid anchoring his push on "negative" stuff, saying:

"The reason I'm not big on revenge is because it will rot your brain and it will rot your heart, obsessing over one thing negatively. So that's why sometimes, you know, just let things go. Because when you hold on to something like that, you stay in the same place for a long period of time.

"When you let things go, things start to look brighter again, and you can go on with life."

Prior to losing to Anane, Nico Carrillo won his first four matches in ONE Championship, all by knockout.

Nico Carrillo looks to do well in the featherweight Muay Thai division

Following his loss to Nabil Anane, Nico Carrillo made the decision to move up to featherweight, believing it suits him better now than bantamweight.

At the 155-pound division, Carrillo looks to do well while pitting his skills against the top fighters in a stacked weight class.

In an Instagram post, 'King of the North' laid down his plans at featherweight, saying:

"Featherweight is where my focus will go to now. Same destination, different journey. Now watch me climb to the peak of the mountain all over again."

Nico Carrillo made his featherweight debut in April at ONE Fight Night 30 and had a rousing one. He knocked out Thai veteran Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in the second round of their three-rounder to swing back to the win column.

