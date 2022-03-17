"Just like Thanos when he snapped his finger" - Demetrious Johnson describes his fight against Adriano Moraes ahead of ONE: X

Demetrious Johnson was often seen as an unstoppable force in mixed martial arts, so when he lost to Adriano Moraes, it felt like an anomaly.

Moraes knocked out the MMA great with a devastating knee strike to retain his ONE flyweight world title in April 2021.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Flyweight Grand Prix winner likened the first time he fell unconscious in a fight to when Thanos wiped off half the world's population with a snap of the fingers:

“He finished me and it was, I would call it a blip, the blip in that fight just like Thanos when he snapped his finger. The blip there you know, if you watch any comic book movies they call it the blip. But yeah, it was a blip in the fight and it was just that one second that caught me then he went with that knee to the ground and that's all she wrote."

The former UFC flyweight champion, who defended his title a record 11 times, was flying in his first three matches in ONE Championship. He dispatched Yuya Wakamatsu, Tatsumitsu Wada, and Danny Kingad like the all-conquering warrior that he is.

He also carried the ONE Flyweight Grand Prix title to his fight against Moraes. However, it was on that ONE on TNT I card at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in April 2021 that the MMA icon would suffer his first and only knockout loss till date.

Moraes had top position when Johnson found himself in a vulnerable spot, and just like Thanos’ all-powerful snap, the Brazilian’s left knee found its target and slept the MMA legend.

All’s good with Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes

Since the bout, Moraes has been nothing but respectful towards Johnson, stating publicly how much he admires 'Mighty Mouse'.

Moraes even extended an immediate rematch, but the humble Johnson feels he does not deserve one just yet:

“Yeah, it's awesome. I've always had respect for all the people I fought and you know, nothing but love. Obviously, I came up short the last night and I think just because I'm the greatest all the time or whatever, I don't think I deserve an immediate rematch."

Instead of going for a sequel, Demetrious Johnson and 'Mikinho' are booked in two separate fights in ONE Championship’s 10-year anniversary card, ONE X, on March 26 in Singapore.

Moraes will defend his strap against Wakamatsu, while his former title challenger will feature in a special rules bout against flyweight Muay Thai champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Adriano Moraes’ fight will precede Demetrious Johnson’s bout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

