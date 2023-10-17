"Just need one hand" - Canelo Alvarez silences Conor McGregor for claiming he performed better against Floyd Mayweather

Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez recently got into a back-and-forth on social media after the Irishman claimed he had a much better performance against Floyd Mayweather.

The former two-division UFC champion got things started as he took to his X account and shared his thoughts on Mayweather vs. Alvarez. He praised 'Money's performance and mentioned that he was able to land more punches on McGregor in his boxing debut than Alvarez did.

He wrote:

"One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was. I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go."

Tweet regarding Mayweather vs. Alvarez

At the time, 'Money' was 36 years old with a 44-0 boxing record, while 'Canelo' was only 23 years old with a 42-0-1 boxing record. The tweet caught the attention of Canelo Alvarez, who wasn't so complimentary of Conor McGregor's boxing skills. The Brazilian mentioned that he would easily defeat the Irishman should they compete in a boxing bout, writing:

"I just need one hand with you and I don’t need to throw so many punches"

Canelo responding to the tweet

It appears as though Conor McGregor still has his sights set on a UFC return, but it would be interesting to see if a future bout against Canelo Alvarez takes place as they are two of the biggest stars in combat sports.

Conor McGregor praises Dillon Danis for boxing debut

Conor McGregor recently shared his thoughts on his friend and teammate Dillon Danis' recent boxing debut against Logan Paul this past Saturday.

It wasn't the result that Danis hoped for as 'The Maverick' earned the win via disqualification. The former two-division UFC champion took to his X account to praise 'El Jefe' and mentioned that regardless of the result, he was the reason for the card's success.

He wrote:

"Proud of you Dillon! You built that card tremendously and went out swinging! 4x jiu jitsu world champion with the bottle to go into Pro boxing in front of the world. Chalk it up to the first time ever in history that has been done! Well done brother! Onwards!"

Tweet regarding Dillon Danis' boxing debut