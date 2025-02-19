"Just one more sleep!" - Aung La N Sang all hyped up for shot at redemption against Turkish mauler Shamil Erdogan

Legendary Burmese MMA icon Aung La N Sang is raring to return to his winning ways by exacting his revenge against Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171: Qatar on Thursday, Feb. 20. The Lusail Sports Arena in Lusail, Qatar, will host the event.

Just a few hours before he locks horns with Erdogan for a second time, the former ONE middleweight and light heavyweight MMA world champion took to Instagram to share his excitement for the rematch. He wrote in the caption:

"Never forget who you are and where you came from. 🐍 Just one more sleep! ⚔️ Psalm 144:1 Praise be to the Lord my Rock, who trains my hands for war, my fingers for battle."

'The Burmese Python' has certainly not forgotten how his initial matchup with the undefeated Erdogan played out back in September at ONE 168: Denver.

Exploiting his six-inch reach advantage, the Turkish standout landed his punches at will against Aung La N Sang and even tagged him with a stiff left hand barely eight seconds into the bout.

However, it was Erdogan's ground game that posed a major hurdle to the Kill Cliff FC representative, as the 34-year-old secured full mount and landed hammer fists to claim the TKO victory in round two.

Aung La N Sang outlines his strategy for Shamil Erdogan rematch

With revenge on his mind heading into his 21st bout under the ONE banner, Aung La N Sang is looking to claim his 14th finish and, subsequently, level his head-to-head series with Shamil Erdogan at ONE 171.

Aung La N Sang said as much in an interview with Combat Sports Today:

"We're going for war man, we're going for broke, we're going for everything we got in this fight."

Watch the entire interview below:

Tickets for ONE 171 are available via Q-Tickets.

