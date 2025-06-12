“Just part of the process” - Superbon tells Johan Ghazali to keep putting in the work following ONE Fight Night 32 loss

Superbon isn't letting Johan Ghazali dwell in the doldrums of his recent defeat.

Ad

Ghazali suffered a unanimous split loss to Diego Paez in their flyweight Muay Thai matchup at ONE Fight Night 32 this past weekend at the historic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok.

Superbon was Ghazali's head trainer for the fight, and he advised the young phenom to keep working on his craft and put the defeat in the rearview mirror.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In an interview with ONE Championship, the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion said:

"'Jojo' listen to me. You lose, it means nothing, I've fought maybe 300 times and I've lost like a hundred times, but I still became the champion anyway. If you keep going, if you never give up, you will be the champion. So losing? Winning? They are just part of the process."

Ad

Ghazali is one of the most promising young stars in ONE Championship, and he was determined to use his fight against Paez as a jump-off point in his ascent up the flyweight Muay Thai ranks.

Paez, however, was calculated in their ONE Fight Night 32 showdown.

Ghazali was his usual headhunting self, but Paez caught him every step of the way with crisp counters and impressive distance management.

The Colombian-American veteran stopped Ghazali's advance with methodical counters on the backfoot throughout the three-round banger.

Ad

Paez operated with surgical precision and landed well-timed two-punch combinations that often threw Ghazali off his rhythm.

In the end, Paez's clinical approach earned him the pivotal split decision win.

Superbon believes Johan Ghazali has the potential to reach world title glory

Superbon is confident that Johan Ghazali's recent defeat was nothing but a roadblock to future success.

In the same interview with ONE Championship, the Thai superstar said that Ghazali still has the potential to become a world champion.

Ad

Superbon said:

"'Jojo' is like 18. He still has a lot of time to be the best, to be the champion. I think he will be the champion for sure, because his mindset is really good."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.