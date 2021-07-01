Leon Edwards reveals what went through his mind when Nate Diaz rocked him at UFC 263

UFC welterweight Leon Edwards recently made an appearance on boxing royalty Teddy Atlas' podcast 'Fighting with Teddy Atlas'. 'Rocky' talked about his life growing up in England and his plans for the future.

When asked about his fight with Nate Diaz, Edwards shared what went through his mind when 'The Slockton Slugger' rocked him with a clean shot in the last round of their fight at UFC 263.

"When he [Nate Diaz] first tagged me with the shot, I felt the first shot but after that, it's kind of a flash, I kinda got back to my wits and obviously, he was charging forward, trying to finish the fight. I was in and out dodging the punches. All I was thinking was 'Just don't shoot' you know, because once you shoot, he is gonna start wrapping your neck up, looking to choke you. Like he did to Conor [McGregor]...the same thing, he tagged him, Conor shot for the takedown and ended up getting choked out. So that's what was going through my head. Just don't shoot, just stay composed, don't try to fight back while you are hurt, move, get your head back onto you. Once I was back, I knew I had it, you know...I think I showed my experience, I showed that I can still take a shot and still have a clear mindset ahead of me," said Leon Edwards.

Leon Edwards is now undefeated in his last 10 fights and is hoping to be next in line for a championship fight against Kamaru Usman.

Who won the fight between Leon Edwards and Nate DIaz at UFC 263

Leon Edwards was cruising to a unanimous decision victory against Diaz at UFC 263 but things almost changed in the final round of the fight.

'The Stockton Slugger' rocked Edwards with a clear shot to the chin. Edwards stumbled at first but eventually found his bearings and survived the last minute of the fight.

The Birmingham fighter eventually won the fight, with all three judges scoring the contest 49-46 in Edwards' favor.

