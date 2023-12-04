“Just because you sponsor us doesn’t mean you run this business” - UFC's Dana White sides with Elon Musk amid latter's feud with X advertisers

Dana White did not hold back when backing up Elon Musk on showing their support to certain political leaders online.

The UFC president is very close friends with the 45th President of the United States, Donald Trump. White has been very vocal about his support for Trump and made it very clear that he would vote for him. In the UFC Austin post-fight press conference, he was asked about sponsors trying to get them to be silent about who to vote for, and he responded by saying:

"There's more people than just me and Elon that feel that way. It's like, just because you sponsor us, doesn't mean you run this business. And you're definitely not telling me what to do, that's a fact, that's never gonna happen, ever. So I've got this new mindset."

Elon Musk reiterated the same message recently at a DealBook conference. He told advertisers to go 'f**k yourself' if they tried to bribe him with advertising. Dana White took the same stand when he appeared on Theo Von's podcast and many fans are glad that they are standing up for themselves and speaking openly.

Dana White gives his opinion on Elon Musk and calls him a very 'necessary' human being

Dana White and Elon Musk always shared a relationship of mutual respect, but their ties got stronger with the rumored fight between Musk and Zuckerberg. The UFC president got in touch with the Tesla CEO to try and set up a fight between the pair and now they are good friends. In a recent podcast with the Nelk Boys, White spoke about Musk and how the world needs him:

"The thing about Musk too is, he's a very necessary f***ing human being in this country right now. He gets it, he sees it, he has the money, he doesn't give a f**k. And he has a ton of f***ing common sense. And he's not gonna let anybody f***ing push him around."

Dana White had nothing but good things to say about the Tesla CEO. Following his takeover of Twitter, people have called it the only platform with freedom of speech, although he gets his fair share of hate. Fans agree that Elon Musk is years ahead of his competition and is not scared to speak his mind.