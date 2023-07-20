"Just tears" - A "little salty" UFC middleweight rues number 6 ranked Sean Strickland getting the title shot against Israel Adesanya

Sean Strickland has emerged as the frontrunner for the middleweight title fight against champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 in September. The bout will be taking place in Sydney, Australia. Unfortunately, Dricus Du Plessis is said to be unable to participate in the highly anticipated bout.

This recent development was first reported by combat sports journalist Ariel Helwani on Twitter:

"It’s not quite official but pretty close at this point that Dricus Du Plessis will not be able to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 293 on Sept. 9 in Sydney. He was banged up going into the Robert Whittaker fight, and that turnaround is just too soon, I’m told. If that ends up being the case, and Israel Adesanya stays on the card, which is his desire, it’ll be Adesanya x Sean Strickland for the middleweight title on 9/9."

Derek Brunson conveyed his dismay at 'Tarzan' being granted the title shot. Brunson noted that, despite holding the No.3 ranking and boasting a five-fight winning streak, he had to face Jared Cannonier in a title eliminator bout, which he unfortunately lost:

"A little salty this am . I was ranked No.3 on a 5 fight Winning streak and had to fight a title eliminator for my title shot ! Strickland ranked No.6 on 2 fight streak and next . Congrats to Sean tho no shade . Just tears haha."

Following an impressive victory over Abus Magomedov at UFC Vegas 76, Sean Strickland is currently on a two-fight win streak. In the aftermath of his win, he expressed his desire for a title shot, and it appears that his wish may soon become a reality.

Sean Strickland speaks out in support of Jason Aldean's controversial music video

Sean Strickland came to the defense of country singer Jason Aldean amidst backlash over his latest music video. Aldean released the song Try That In A Small Town, along with a music video on July 14, which has sparked controversy due to its portrayal of violence and sensitive subjects.

The video includes clips of riots, the burning American flag, and past tragedies in the United States, leading some to criticize its potential endorsement of violence and racism.

Taking to Twitter, Strickland supported Aldean, stating that it was disheartening to witness foreigners being perceived as more American than US citizens:

"Cracks me up the outrage over Jason Aldean song... How did Americans become such fu*king p*ssies?! My god.... since when did we disagree that looters and car jackers should be shot?! BRING BACK THE ROOFTOP KOREANS! Sad day when foreigners are more American than us."

