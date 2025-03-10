“Just trying to get back in there” - Nico Carrillo says he’ll ease his way into featherweight against whoever ONE throws at him

Nico Carrillo is taking a methodical approach in his return to the featherweight Muay Thai division.

After wreaking havoc in the bantamweight Muay Thai class, Carrillo decided to return to the 155-pound division in ONE Championship following his defeat to Nabil Anane for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Carrillo said he couldn't make the bantamweight's limit of 145 pounds in the healthiest way possible.

Nico Carrillo added that while he ran roughshod at bantamweight, he'd take a more cautious approach when he moves back up to 155 pounds and face whoever ONE Championship throws at him.

He said:

"Honestly, I’m not even trying to throw names out or anything, man. I’m just trying to get back in there. Doesn’t really matter to me who it is."

The 5-foot-10 Scotsman started his ONE Championship tenure at featherweight when he stopped Furkan Karabag in Bangkok.

Carrillo then dropped to bantamweight to wreak havoc with three straight wins over Muangthai PK Saenchai, former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.

That string of victories ultimately earned Carrillo a shot at ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE 170 in January this year.

Superlek, however, pulled out of the card after suffering injuries in training camp, leading to Anane stepping in to fight Carrillo for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship.

Anane, who stands at a towering 6-foot-4, ultimately upended Carrillo via first-round stoppage to claim gold.

Watch Nico Carrillo's entire interview below:

Nico Carrillo honored to train Georges St-Pierre in Phuket

Nico Carrillo may be preparing for his imminent return to action, but he also made time to hold the pads for one of the greatest fighters in history.

'King of the North' is getting his reps in at the famed Bangtao Muay Thai & MMA gym in Phuket, Thailand, when he trained the legendary Georges St-Pierre in the art of eight limbs.

St-Pierre was in Phuket over the past weekend when he decided to polish up his striking with Carrillo.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Carrillo said the former UFC welterweight and middleweight world champion had a blast training with him in Phuket.

"I've been told by his people, and just by the look on his face, that he absolutely loved it. Every time I showed him something, he was saying, 'Oh my god! Wow!' He was amazed by the new school of Muay Thai in this generation."

