“Just waiting for our time to shine” - Johan Ghazali says he and Adrian Lee are the next generation of superstars in ONE

Johan Ghazali believes fighters like Adrian Lee and himself represent the next generation of ONE Championship superstars.

Though Ghazali has suffered a couple of setbacks inside the Circle, the 18-year-old phenom has looked absolutely spectacular—even in defeat. Through six appearances with the promotion, he's earned highlight-reel knockouts against the likes of Tai Sor Jor Piek Uthai, Temirlan Bekhmurzaev, and Josue Cruz.

However, it was his 36-second KO against Edgar Tabares that brought some serious attention to the Malaysian-American.

Speaking with Sportskeeda MMA in an exclusive interview, 'Jojo' suggested that talents like himself and fellow teen phenom Adrian Lee will lead a new generation of talent on martial arts' biggest global stage.

"Yeah, we’re the next generation. And it’s great to see like there’s more and more younger talent like myself and Adrian who’s making it big in ONE Championship. I mean, right now, of course, we’re still learning, we might lose a few fights.

"But there’s no doubt when all the superstars today are gone and retired, it’s gonna be us. So we’re just waiting for our time to shine."

Johan Ghazali expects another impressive performance from Adrian Lee at ONE 172

While Johan Ghazali has not yet booked his return to the Circle, Adrian Lee will be back in action on Sunday, March 23, when the promotion heads to the Saitama Super Arena for ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang.

There, Lee will square off with Japanese newcomer Shozo Isojima.

Offering his take on Lee's third promotional appearance, Ghazali believes that 'The Phenom' will deliver another impressive showing.

"His family is very experienced in this sport," Ghazali said. "So I know he will put on a very good performance."

Thus far, Lee is a perfect 2-0 under the ONE banner with back-to-back submission victories over Antonio Mammarella and Nico Cornejo.

ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Sunday, March 23. Head over to watch.onefc.com to learn more about how you can watch the event live.

