"Just wants to go against the grain to gain popularity" - Ian Garry gets flamed by fans for discrediting Sean Strickland's win over Israel Adesanya

Ian Garry received plenty of backlash on social media after he discredited Sean Strickland's middleweight championship win over Israel Adesanya this past weekend at UFC 293.

MMA fans took to Reddit, where they shared their thoughts on the surging welterweight contender's assessment of the fight. During his appearance on The MMA Hour, the Irishman mentioned that he didn't believe that Strickland did anything spectacular against 'Izzy':

"If you watch the fight back, what did Sean do that was elite?"

Fans weighed in and directed a few jibes of their own towards 'The Future' and did the same by discrediting his recent win over Neil Magny. Others mentioned that they believe there was a motive behind the surging welterweight's comments, writing:

"He just wants to go against the grain to gain popularity. It’s the new thing." [Adhesiveness22 - Reddit]

"He stopped a elite kick boxer in his tracks, left him frozen and out struck him over 5 rounds. While Garry getting dropped by Kenan Song, but I admit Garry has some slick striking" [ShadowRealmDweller89 - Reddit]

"What did Ian Garry do that was elite against Neil Magny" [letsgobroosky - Reddit]

"He kicked Izzy’s a**. That’s pretty elite." [snowman762x39 - Reddit]

"At this point he trying to make people hate him." [PuG3_14 - Reddit]

"He is bitter cause Sean shat on him in an interview recently. Kids trying to play the mcgregor game but just comes off like a tool." [randomrealname - Reddit]

It remains to be seen whether Ian Garry will continue to discredit Sean Strickland's middleweight title win or if he will change his views on the accomplishment.

Ian Garry names Colby Covington as a dream opponent

Ian Garry recently named former interim UFC welterweight champion Colby Covington as a dream opponent and even envisioned a scenario for where the fight could happen.

During the aforementioned appearance, 'The Future' explained why Covington would be a dream opponent for him and noted that he wouldn't take issue in matching him in the buildup for the fight. He mentioned that he would even be willing to fight 'Chaos' in Miami if it means making that fight a reality:

"Walk into Miami, slap the mouth off him in front of all his fans. I have no problem playing the heel, I have no problem going out there and being the bad guy for a weekend. At the end of the day, when I put him unconscious, I'm going to have a smile on my face."