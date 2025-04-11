Justin Gaethje breaks down Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett's paths to victory at UFC 314

UFC lightweight veteran Justin Gaethje recently shared his thoughts on the UFC 314 clash between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett.

'The Highlight' fought Chandler back in UFC 268, where Gaethje emerged victorious by unanimous decision. In the meantime, Pimblett is yet to be defeated in the UFC and has secured a dominating victory over King Green in his last fight.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Gaethje discussed key points that could lead to victory for either 'Iron' or 'The Baddy'. He said:

"I mean I think [Pimblett should] try to initiate the grappling early and get him [Michael Chandler] tired, you know, so that way in, you know, the end of round two and all of round three you can get to the grappling. He's [Pimblett] got a very good grappling and very good submissions."

Gaethje continued:

"Obviously, Chandler needs to avoid that [Pimblett's submission attempts]. But I think, get him [Pimblett] tired, you know, get him in a couple of scrambles, let him take you down a couple of times and trust in your ability to not get submitted, and get back up and fight for three rounds."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (2:28):

Justin Gaethje is hopeful about his fight against Islam Makhachev

Justin Gaethje is fresh off a victory over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. Following this win, he expressed his desire to fight Islam Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship. However, the promotion has not yet made any official announcement regarding Makhachev's next title defense fight.

In the aforementioned interview with The Schmo, Gaethje reiterated his wish to fight for the 155-pound title. Urging the UFC to book it for June 2025, Gaethje said:

"I hope that's not the case [Makhachev moving to welterweight]. I’m ready to fight. I'm ready to fight in June. I think Makhachev said he [also] wants to fight in June. I’m hoping I get that call." (3:08)

