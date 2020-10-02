Justin Gaethje calls out "coward" Colby Covington

Justin Gaethje is nothing but focused for his upcoming title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, however, The Highlight wasn't shy of holding back when he was asked about fellow UFC colleague Colby Covington.

Justin Gaethje and Colby Covington were recently pictured together at a political rally in the US. However, when the UFC lightweight was asked of his thoughts about Chaos, Gaethje claimed that there isn't a man on Earth whom he despises more than Covington.

The reigning interim UFC Lightweight Champion further called the UFC welterweight a coward and also threatened to slap him, while claiming that the former interim welterweight champion is a "fake person". However, Gaethje always didn't feel this bitter about Covington and initially sang his praises due to the professionalism shown by the latter.

The day after I was singing his praises because of how professional he was and how held himself. But then he went on to do a bunch of interviews and I probably despise that man more than anybody on planet Earth, other than like child pedophiles and murderers and things like that. He's a coward. He's a fake person."- said Justin Gaethje.

Given Colby Covington's reputation, its almost guaranteed that the UFC welterweight sensation will eventually respond to Justin Gaethje's comments and it is only a matter of when he does so.

When is Justin Gaethje's next fight?

Justin Gaethje will be fighting at UFC 254 on the 24th of October in Fight Island. The Highlight, who crosses paths with Khabib Nurmagomedov, will aim to end The Eagle's unbeaten run, as well as, take the UFC Lightweight Championship from Nurmagomedov.

The pay-per-view will also mark a huge middleweight fight between Robert Whittaker and Jared Cannonier, and the other fights include the likes of Cynthia Calvillo, Ion Cutelaba, and more exciting fighters.

