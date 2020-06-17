Justin Gaethje claims Dustin Poirier will knockout Dan Hooker at UFC Fight Night on June 27

Justin Gaethje believes that hot prospect Dan Hooker doesn't stand a chance against Dustin Poirier

Gaethje took to Twitter to give Hooker a 'reality check' of sorts

Justin Gaethje

UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje believes that hot prospect Dan Hooker doesn't stand a chance against Dustin Poirier when the pair lock horns inside the Octagon in what will be the UFC's final Fight Night card for June. Gaethje claims that Dan Hooker is “getting merked” by Dustin Poirier in the fight.Gaethje is now at the top of the lightweight chain after his spectacular fifth-round TKO win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. "The Highlight" is now the interim lightweight champion and is set to clash against reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in a massive title-unification bout sometime in September this year.

Justin Gaethje gives Dan Hooker a reality check

Dan Hooker had recently said that he believes he will finish Poirier when the pair finally lock horns inside the Octagon. Justin Gaethje has a history with Dustin Poirier. The interim-champ was knocked out inside the Octagon by "The Diamond" a couple of years ago at UFC on FOX 29 and knows exactly how dangerous Poirier can be when the cage door slams shut. Gaethje took to Twitter to give Hooker a 'reality check' of sorts.

This dude is getting merked. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 16, 2020

This dude is getting merked. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) June 16, 2020

Having won seven out of his last eight fights since moving up to lightweight, Dan Hooker is one of the hottest prospects the 155lbs division at the moment. Hooker's last Octagon outing was at UFC Auckland where he fought Paul Felder in what turned out to be one of the best fights of the year. Hooker won a narrow split decision at the end of the thoroughly engaging contest.

Poirier, on the other hand, is on the opposite side of the spectrum compared to his opponent. The Diamond is coming off of a disappointing submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov back at UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi last year. Before that, Poirier was on a blistering four-fight win streak which included the high profile scalps of Max Holloway, Eddie Alvarez, Anthony Pettis, and Gaethje himself. Poirier knocked out Justin Gaethje back at UFC on FOX 29 in April 2018.

With former lightweight champion Conor McGregor currently out of the picture after announcing his retirement on Twitter, there is a good chance that the winner of the fight between Poirier and Hooker will go on to face the winner of the title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje in a title clash down the line.