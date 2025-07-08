Justin Gaethje explains ditching Fanatics Games Ferrari to pocket $400,000 instead

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje finished second behind NFL legend Tom Brady at the inaugural Fanatics Games in New York City. The competition was based on testing the athletic skills of several sports stars and fan engagement.

Gaethje managed to win the Ferrari 812 GTS after finishing in second place. However, instead of enjoying the Italian beast, Gaethje flipped the keys for $400,000 in cash.

Speaking about his decision in a recent appearance on Austin Keen's Celebrity Surf Series, Gaethje said:

“I won a f***ing Ferrari. I traded it for $400,000. So I really won $400,000 yesterday. I competed against 50 celebrities, 50 fans, and I took second place.”

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:

The event was part of Fanatics Fest, a massive sports convention billed as a comic con for fans. It featured autograph signings, panel talks and a high-stakes competition involving both professional athletes and everyday fans. Gaethje stood out in a field of 100 competitors, which included 50 celebrities and 50 handpicked fans.

Brady claimed the $1 million grand prize, while third-place finisher Matt Dennish, a fan, landed a rare LeBron James rookie card. He later struck a deal with Brady, trading the card for a payout and other collectibles.

Justin Gaethje eyes Ilia Topuria showdown at Madison Square Garden

Justin Gaethje wants his shot at the lightweight title, and he has his sights set on Madison Square Garden in November. With Ilia Topuria claiming the lightweight title with a knockout win against Charles Oliveira, Gaethje made it clear he’s ready for a fresh challenge.

He currently finds himself on the outside of the title conversation as Topuria chases a blockbuster bout with Paddy Pimblett and Arman Tsarukyan builds his case as the true top contender.

The American fighter returned to winning ways at UFC 313 with a unanimous decision triumph against Rafael Fiziev. Speaking in the aforementioned Celebrity Surf Series with Austin Keen before Topuria's win against Oliveira, Gaethje said:

“I don’t care who wins, I just want to fight the winner. Topuria is the big name right now. He’s cocky, I would love to knock him out. But Oliveira beat me, so I want to fight him again. I don’t give a f*ck who wins, I hope one of them is put to sleep and I get to fight the winner in November at MSG.”

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (6:06):

