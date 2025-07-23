  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Justin Gaethje gets brutally honest about potential Paddy Pimblett fight next: "I know that sounds petty or whatever"

Justin Gaethje gets brutally honest about potential Paddy Pimblett fight next: "I know that sounds petty or whatever"

By Nishant Zende.
Modified Jul 23, 2025 08:43 GMT
Justin Gaethje (right) talks possible Paddy Pimblett (left) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]
Justin Gaethje (right) talks possible Paddy Pimblett (left) fight. [Images courtesy: Getty Images]

Justin Gaethje recently shared his thoughts on a potential Paddy Pimblett fight. The former BMF champion strongly dismissed the idea and made it clear that he's looking for a title shot against Ilia Topuria next.

Ad

Gaethje is coming off a unanimous decision win over Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313 in March. After the fight, 'The Highlight' called for a title opportunity. He has doubled down on his demands over the past few weeks and even threatened to retire if they weren't met.

With Topuria and Pimblett facing off in the octagon after the Georgian-Spanish fighter's lightweight title win over Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 last month, many expect the Englishman to be next in line for a 155-pound title fight. However, with the path still unclear, some have suggested a title eliminator fight between Gaethje and Pimblett.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Highlight' addressed the possibility of a potential Pimblett fight and slammed the UFC's matchmaking. He said:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Absolutely not. If that’s the route they want me to take, I don’t believe they need me anymore. I know that sounds petty or whatever, but I’m No.3 [ranked], I’m 3-1 in my last four. The champion was calling to fight me, but then he vacated, and they brought a new guy in and gave a guy [Oliveira] that’s 2-2 [in his last four] the fight."
Ad

He continued:

"So, if their algorithm and their math tell them to just use me until I get beat, then I’m really going to have to re-evaluate what I’m doing here. I signed up for a merit-based system."
Ad

When Paddy Pimblett picked Justin Gaethje over Arman Tsarukyan for a potential title shot

While Justin Gaethje is disinterested in a fight against Paddy Pimblett, the Liverpudlian would rather fight 'The Highlight' for a title opportunity than Arman Tsarukyan.

In an interview with BBC Sport in May, 'The Baddy' claimed that a fight against Gaethje would excite the fans and said:

Ad
"I'm hoping to fight in Abu Dhabi in October. I think that's when I'm going to be back in the cage. I was thinking Ilia [Topuria] might call me out if he wins [against Charles Oliveira]. I'd love to beat him if he gets the belt. I'd love to fight him anyway, but he's booked, so I think it's more than likely Justin Gaethje."
Ad

He continued:

"No one [cares] about Arman Tsarukyan, and people actually want to watch Gaethje fight. People know it'll be an exciting fight, me versus Gaethje... One win away and I'll be fighting for the belt. Yeah, that's always been the aim. It's the only aim that we have."
About the author
Nishant Zende.

Nishant Zende.

Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.

Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.

Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.

Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nishant Zende.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications