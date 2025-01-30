Justin Gaethje lauds Kash Patel's expected appointment as FBI Director: "Pumped to have a warrior for us"

Former UFC BMF champion Justin Gaethje has weighed in on Kash Patel possibly being appointed as the new FBI director.

Patel is an American lawyer and has also served as a federal prosecutor at the U.S. Department of Justice. He was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump to take over the role of FBI director from Christopher A. Wray.

Gaethje uploaded a post on X to welcome Patel's expected appointment:

"Pumped to have a warrior for us as head of the FBI."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Justin Gaethje's post below:

Trending

Expand Tweet

Gaethje was last seen in action at the historic UFC 300 event, which took place in April 2024. 'The Highlight' went toe-to-toe against Max Holloway for the BMF title that night.

The two individuals blew the roof off the arena by delivering a thrilling affair. In the end, Holloway delivered arguably one of the greatest UFC moments as in the closing seconds of the 25-minute fight, he invited Gaethje for a brawl in the middle of the ring.

With just one second left in the fight, 'Blessed' proceeded to brutally knock Gaethje out, becoming the new BMF champion.

When will Justin Gaethje compete again in the UFC?

Justin Gaethje is set to make his return to the octagon at UFC 313, which will take place on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las vegas, Nevada.

He will face off against Dan Hooker in a five-round lightweight scrap in the co-main event of the card.

Expand Tweet

Hooker recently made an appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, where he shared his thoughts on the matchup consisting of five rounds:

"I think the UFC wants to see someone die. I think they want a finish. I think they want this fight, as well, I feel liek for the fans, as well, they want to see someone go down. They want to see blood. They want to see rounds four and five... I'm happy to oblige for money."

Check out Dan Hooker's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.