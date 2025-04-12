Justin Gaethje likens Michael Chandler to Daniel Cormier, UFC legend says: "I don't know if that's a compliment or an insult"

Daniel Cormier recently disclosed to Michael Chandler about his conversation with Justin Gaethje. Interestingly, Cormier is still thinking about whether it was a positive or negative statement.

Ad

Chandler fought Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 and Dustin Poirier at UFC 281. Despite sharing the octagon with 'Iron,' Gaethje and Poirier have thrown shade at the former lightweight title challenger.

Set to take on Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314, Chandler appeared in a recent episode of the Daniel Cormier Check-In series, where Cormier shared an interesting conversation he had with Gaethje.

'DC' had always liked Chandler, and Gaethje, who is a close friend of the UFC Hall of Famer, speculated why it is so. Cormier revealed his conversation with Gaethje:

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"He goes, 'I'll tell you why you like him.' He goes, 'Because you're like Michael Chandler, being that you're a competitor and such a competitor that you'll be willing to do anything to win.' That's what Justin Gaethje told me. So I don't know that's a compliment or an insult."

Notably, Chandler has often faced criticism for eye poking and other fouls in his fights against Gaethje and Poirier. Incidentally, Cormier also faced the same criticism after he fought Stipe Miocic.

Ad

Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (9:22):

Ad

Michael Chandler defends himself from criticism levied by Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje entertained the crowd with their back-and-forth war at UFC 268.

However, the fight was not without controversy. In the second round of the fight, Chandler poked Gaethje in the eye, resulting in referee Mike Beltran calling a time out. However, Chandler went on to punch 'The Highlight', much to the frustration of Gaethje.

Ad

In the aforementioned interview, Daniel Cormier mentioned Gaethje's feelings about the matter. Chandler defended himself by saying:

"If that's what he's mad at me about, why are you mad at me, dude? Like, the referee Mike Beltran of all people, who's got 6-foot-long arms, was 9 feet away and said, and it looks like he does this, but I'm over there and he's 9 feet away." (10:50)

Chandler pointed out that Gaethje should've been fighting back until the referee stopped them or the round was over, citing that it's what's instilled in wrestlers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Safeer M S Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.



Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.



In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.



When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.