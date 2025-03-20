Justin Gaethje names three UFC fighters he'd pick for alien invasion battle: "Go with Merab because he could just run"

Nina-Marie Daniele is known to ask humorous questions while interviewing fighters. The content creator did the same during her conversation with Justin Gaethje.

Daniele asked 'The Highlight' to pick three UFC fighters he would like to accompany him during a hypothetical scenario of an alien invasion.

Gaethje named Jon Jones as his first pick, citing the heavyweight champion's shooting skills. The former 'BMF' champion named Merab Dvalishvili and his friend Kamaru Usman as the two other fighters:

"I would pick the three best shooters... [Jon Jones] Sure, I'll take him. Go with Merab because he could just run and hopefully, they get tired of chasing him. Let's go with Usman because if I'm gonna die, I might as well die with a friend."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below:

Gaethje was recently seen in action at UFC 313, where he faced Rafael Fiziev in a co-headlining rematch. The 36-year-old outclassed his opponent once again and took home an impressive unanimous decision victory.

Jon Anik speaks in favor of Justin Gaethje vs. Islam Makhachev

Several fighters are currently in contention for a lightweight title shot against Islam Makhachev. This includes names like Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira, and Ilia Topuria.

UFC commenator Jon Anik appears interested in the idea of 'The Highlight' sharing the octagon with Makhachev. During a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, Anik advocated for a title shot for Gaethje by praising his performance against Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313:

"He absolutely should fight Islam Makhachev for the title. I don't know if he could have done more with this showcase [against Fiziev]. Sometimes, decision wins can be better than finishes... The nature of this win for Gaethje and the fact that we haven't seen that fight, to me personally, I would go in that direction."

Check out Jon Anik's comments below (8:10):

