Justin Gaethje outlines "ideal" roadmap for potential Islam Makhachev lightweight title clash after UFC 300 

Justin Gaethje is looking to fight for the undisputed UFC lightweight title later this year.

Gaethje is set to feature at UFC 300 this weekend, defending his BMF title against Max Holloway. With lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who is currently observing Ramadan, looking to return in June, 'The Highlight' recently gave his take on how the 155-pound title picture should play out.

In an earlier interview with MMA Junkie, Gaethje claimed that the winner of UFC 300's Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan bout should take on Makhachev in June, and he'll fight for the belt in November at the UFC's annual event in Madison Square Garden, New York.

"They're calling this Oliveira-Tsarukyan fight a title eliminator, so the winner of that fight fights him [Makhachev] in June or whenever he fights, and I fight the winner of that, preferrably Madison Square Garden in November.''

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (7:14):

In a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Gaethje doubled down on his vision for the future of the division. When asked if he would become the world champion at Madison Square Garden in November, 'The Highlight' replied:

''That's ideal''

Gaethje also revealed that he would rather fight Makhachev on home soil rather than in Abu Dhabi, adding:

''I think, I would rather fight in June than fight in Abu Dhabi. I think, ideally we fight in Madison Square Garden.''

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (8:35):

Justin Gaethje predicts upcoming bout against Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway will square off for the BMF title at UFC 300 on April 13 in Las Vegas.

Gaethje won the BMF title by knocking out Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last year. Meanwhile, Holloway is coming off a third-round KO victory over Chan Sung Jung at UFC Singapore. In a promo for their upcoming clash, Gaethje gave his prediction, vowing to finish 'Blessed':

"I will finish Max. He might not go to sleep the traditional way, but I think I will inflict enough damage to where the doctors need to stop it... We're about to paint a violent picture, man, and no two better guys to go out there and put on a show."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (2:38):

Poll : Should Justin Gaethje fight for the title if he beats Max Holloway at UFC 300? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion