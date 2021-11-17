Justin Gaethje 'regrets' opting to fight smart and win rather than trying to knock Michael Chandler out at UFC 268

Justin Gaethje was happy but unsatisfied with his unanimous decision victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 268.

Many expected Gaethje vs. Chandler to end via stoppage as both competitors are known to be two of the most lethal knockout specialists in the division. Surprisingly, the bout went the distance but still lived up to the hype as Gaethje and Chandler engaged in a barnburner.

During episode 546 of UFC Unfiltered, Gaethje looked back at his instant classic matchup with Chandler and revealed that he has some regrets. According to 'The Highlight':

"I was number two and I needed a win and I did that. It was a spectacular win. [I] could've finished [Michael Chandler] but for the first time in my life winning was more important than knocking somebody out. I'm not happy about it. I somehow regret it but I do think I made the correct calculations."

But at the end of the day, Justin Gaethje was still pleased that he was able to get the job done. He also doubled down on his take that he is now the rightful title challenger against the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier at UFC 269.

Check out Justin Gaethje's full interview below:

Dustin Poirier responds to Justin Gaethje's verbal jabs

Justin Gaethje recently said he believes Dustin Poirier would rather retire than fight him again. However, Poirier issued a rebuttal during his recent appearance on The MMA Hour. According to 'The Diamond':

"Nah, man – I’m a fighter. I’m fortunate enough now, with this year that I’ve had, I could walk away. It’s a great position to be in, but these guys need ass-whoopings, and I’m the guy to give it to them. And we can’t walk away like that."

Poirier and Chandler have met once before in the main event of UFC on FOX 29 in 2018. After a closely contested four rounds, Poirier outgunned Gaethje to score the TKO victory.

Both men have since fought for the lightweight title but fell short against Khabib Nurmagomedov. Only time will tell whether they're destined to cross paths once again.

Watch Dustin Poirier's full interview below:

