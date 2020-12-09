Justin Gaethje reveals his biggest takeaway from the loss against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje shared what his biggest takeaway was in his title bout loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Gaethje, the former interim UFC lightweight champion, challenged reigning UFC lightweight titleholder Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in Abu Dhabi back in October, losing via second-round submission.

The win over Gaethje was the final act of Khabib Nurmagomedov's stellar MMA career, as he decided to announce his retirement at the conclusion of UFC 254.

While it was a triumphant moment for the unbeaten Russian, it was a setback for Justin Gaethje, who had won his last four fights prior.

Speaking to Helen Yee, Gaethje opened up about the loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov:

"Losing sucks. You never want to lose, every time. I never became complacent, I never would, at this level, but winning is comfortable, and it’s good to be uncomfortable sometimes, so I get to be uncomfortable right now, and I get to push myself to the next one, so that’s what I took the most from it."

While Gaethje is coming off a loss, he is still the number 1-ranked UFC lightweight contender, and is still very much in the 155-pound title picture.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov retired and the UFC lightweight title soon to be up for grabs, expect Justin Gaethje to be matched up with a big name contender in 2021.

With Khabib Nurmagomedov gone, is Justin Gaethje the favorite to become UFC lightweight champion?

Number 1-ranked lightweight contender Justin Gaethje could very well be the next man to sit at the throne in the UFC's lightweight kingdom.

Gaethje might be coming off a submission loss to reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but that's a fate that he shares with two of the other three contenders in the top-5.

With Nurmagomedov seemingly on his way out, the UFC will be crowning a new king at lightweight soon, and Justin Gaethje is among the frontrunners.

So far, three of the guys in the top-5 of the lightweight division are booked, with #4 Conor McGregor facing #2 Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257 in January.

This weekend, #3 Tony Ferguson faces #7 Charles Oliveira.

Justin Gaethje has been discussed as the possible person to welcome former Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler into the UFC, but a matchup with #5 Dan Hooker could also be a big draw.

Whoever Gaethje draws next, expect it to be a match with big-time UFC title implications.