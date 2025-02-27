Justin Gaethje reveals the top two replacement opponents he wanted to face at UFC 313, and Rafael Fiziev was not on the list

Justin Gaethje has not entered the octagon in nearly a full year after suffering a last-second fifth-round knockout loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300 in April 2024. The No. 3-ranked lightweight appeared set to make his return against Dan Hooker at UFC 313 next month, however, his opponent was forced to withdraw from the bout due to a hand injury.

'The Highlight' will now take on Rafael Fiziev as a replacement opponent, however, he revealed that the No.11-ranked lightweight was not among the two top choices he would have liked to face. Speaking to Paweł Wyrobek of Polsat Sport, Gaethje stated:

"I never heard [Mateusz] Gamrot. I think that the UFC trying to make a replacement for Dan Hooker, they never considered Gamrot. That's a very different fight, different night. But I think for me at the top of the list was [Charles] Oliveira and [Arman] Tsarukyan because those are the guys that are ranked ahead of me - the No.1 and No.2 contenders."

Gaethje continued:

"They're the guys that if I get a win over them, I get to go exactly where I want to go and that's fight [Islam] Makhachev. [Renato] Moicano said he would fight and then after that he doesn't - being that I'm getting ready for a fight, I have to say yes to anybody and me being the No. 3 guy in the world, it's a big business and I have to really rely on my coach and my manager to make that decision for me."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments on his UFC 313 clash below:

Gaethje previously clashed with Fiziev at UFC 286 in March 2023. 'The Highlight' won the bout via majority decision, however, both fighters received a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Justin Gaethje reveals which opponents turned down UFC 313 clash

Justin Gaethje took to X on Wednesday to reveal how he wound up rematching Rafael Fiziev at UFC 313. The No. 3-ranked lightweight said several opponents turned down the opportunity to face him:

"Arman and Charles understandably said no. Max and Dustin understandably said no. Moicano got the call and said no. Props to Fiziev for volunteering to fly across the world and take this fight. Big risk here for me taking this rematch against and elite striker. Life’s a trip. Best live show on earth going down March 8th #UFC313"

Check out the post from Justin Gaethje below:

Gaethje added that many of the potential opponents likely could not make the weight in less than two weeks. He noted that it is a big weight cut on short notice.

