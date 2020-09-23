Justin Gaethje reveals what a win over Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor would mean for him

At UFC 254, Justin Gaethje will be stepping into the Octagon for the biggest fight of his career, as The Highlight is set for a clash against reigning UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

A win for Justin Gaethje would bring an end to Nurmagomedov's iconic unbeaten run. The interim champion believes that a victory over The Eagle will be the first key step in cementing his place among the legends of the sport.

Justin Gaethje targeting a legacy-establishing victory over Khabib Murmagomedov

In a recent interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Justin Gaethje opened up on his upcoming title fight against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Highlight stated that he plans on making the reigning champ bleed in the Octagon, and Gaethje also feels that a win over Khabib will be the first step to carve his name in the history books.

However, that isn't the only condition that Justin Gaethje has laid out on his path to achieving greatness. The 31-year-old also thinks that a win over former two-division champion Conor McGregor would be integral to his attempt of cementing a legacy, given McGregor is one of the biggest names in the sport. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

“Legacy. That’s why I’m most excited for this opportunity. I’ve watched this sport for a long time...I truly think that if I can beat Khabib and then beat Conor, I will have cemented something that is unmatched. Anderson Silva, I wouldn’t have matched his title reign. That title reign is something unmatched...but in a different regard, it will be much bigger. Khabib is the number one pound-for-pound (fighter) and you have to put it in context of me. Coming off those two losses, everyone was saying ‘He’s done.’ The fact that, the way I was fighting, we all loved it but there was absolutely not chance I was ever gonna fight for a world title. It will be a legacy that I came to cement.”

Justin Gaethje and Khabib Nurmagomedov will collide on the 24th of October at UFC 254, and the winner of the fight will be crowned the new undisputed UFC Lightweight Champion of the world.