Justin Gaethje roasts Nate Diaz for claiming he will beat Dustin Poirier in a potential clash

UFC superstar Nate Diaz took to Twitter to state that he would come out victorious in a fight against Dustin Poirier. However, UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje disagreed with Diaz's remarks.

Nate Diaz seems to be eyeing a fight against the Diamond when he returns to the Octagon. Dustin Poirier seemed to be open to a fight against Nate Diaz at the post-fight press conference for UFC 257. Responding to Poirier's comments, Stockton's own challenged the Diamond on Twitter to be a man of his words and face him inside the Octagon.

Former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje chimed in on the conversation and taunted Diaz for talking rubbish on Twitter.

From the dude that only talks about it. https://t.co/9Ak7snW7pn — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) January 24, 2021

Gaethje is currently ranked No. 1 in the lightweight division. The dig at Nate Diaz seems to indicate that Gaethje is ready to face the younger of the Diaz brothers. There has been much speculation about Nate Diaz's return to the 155-pound division. There are many promising matchups that await the former BMF belt contender in the lightweight roster.

Will Dustin Poirier accept the fight against Nate Diaz?

Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier were previously scheduled to fight at UFC 230. However, Poirier had to pull out from the bout due to injury issues and the fight never came to fruition.

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 2 was announced for UFC 257 by the UFC almost two years later. Nate Diaz took a jab at the event by saying that he had already beaten both fighters.

Let’s don’t get it twisted I already smoked these 2 now they play fighting ... pic.twitter.com/aDx83oE997 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 13, 2020

Dustin Poirier acknowledged Diaz's post and said that he would face the Stockton native.

The Diamond offers Nate Diaz a Stockton salute 👋



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/itBJkNYgUm — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 14, 2020

Poirier has secured his most recent victory at UFC 257. The Louisiana native handed Conor McGregor the first TKO loss of his professional career. During the post-fight press conference, Poirier entertained the idea of fighting Nate Diaz next.

The callout for a fight against the Diamond on Twitter seems to be a good move by Nate Diaz. If victorious, Diaz will be catapulted in the lightweight rankings as Dustin holds the No. 2 spot in the division.

However, Dustin Poirier is also open to a trilogy bout with Conor McGregor. The Diamond also stated that fighting for the title to become the undisputed champion is his ultimate goal.

Nevertheless, if Dustin Poirier decides to accept a fight against Nate Diaz, fans are in for a banger. Judging by the Twitter jibes, it seems that these two gladiators are ready to throw down inside the Octagon.