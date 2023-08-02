Justin Gaethje's BMF win could complicate Alexander Volkanovski's lightweight plans, according to UFC's Jon Anik

Justin Gaethje was able to capture the symbolic 'BMF' title at UFC 291 as he knocked out Dustin Poirier a minute into the second round with a vicious head kick. Jon Anik believes that the No.2-ranked lightweight's victory could have an impact on featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski's plans in the lightweight division.

Speaking to Mike Bohn of MMA Junkie, the long-time UFC play-by-play commentator stated:

"Initially I was thinking, Alexander Volkanovski, this result with Justin Gaethje is maybe not a great result for him in terms of the pecking order for his rematch with Islam Makhachev. I think if I’m Ilia Topuria, the Justin Gaethje result is perfect for me because I’m probably going to get Volkanovski next. That’s not informed speculation, it’s total speculation, but I think that’s the direction in which they will go."

Anik continued by noting that Gaethje could be rushed into a title fight:

"If Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira are 1-1 that would open the door for a trilogy, but Justin Gaethje as I mentioned is probably the guy who people believe is the most watchable, the most exciting. I’m not sure how that plays itself out at the pay-per-view window or in terms of the internal metrics, but I would think as a promoter, you’d be trying to get Justin Gaethje in an undisputed title fight."

Check out Jon Anik's comments on the lightweight title picture below (starting at the 8:43 mark):

Anik noted that Gaethje is a fan favorite, which will help him receive a title shot sooner. While Alexander Volkanovski had looked to challenge for the lightweight title as soon as UFC 294, he will likely have to wait at least one more fight following the Abu Dhabi card.

Furthermore, if Charles Oliveira is successful in his rematch with Islam Makhachev, the featherweight champion's wait could become even longer.

Dustin Poirier shares why he struggles to digest loss to Justin Gaethje

Despite his loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 291, Dustin Poirier believes he is the better fighter. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'The Diamond' stated:

"Khabib was better than me. I lost Saturday to somebody who I think I'm better than."

Check out Dustin Poirier's comments on his UFC 291 loss below:

Poirier noted that he was very focused and felt his best going into the fight. While Gaethje appears set to fight for the lightweight title in his next appearance in the octagon, it is unclear which direction 'The Diamond' will go. Both fighters have expressed that they are open to a trilogy fight in the future.