Justin Gaethje's coach Trevor Wittman naming drill after Ilia Topuria's iconic "who is Joe?" has fans in splits: "Pure gold"

Ilia Topuria's last outing inside the octagon saw 'El Matador' secure a knockout victory over Max Holloway at UFC 308. Preluding the fight, the duo's interview with ESPN's Brendan Fitzgerald went viral on social media after the undisputed champion trolled his BMF counterpart's boxing drills.

The reason the interview went viral was due to Topuria's mishearing Holloway saying 'drill' to 'Joe', followed by the featherweight champion asking, "Who's Joe?"

Funnily enough, Justin Gaethje's head coach Trevor Wittman has incorporated the word into his pupil's training. Wittman's hilarious conversation came in episode four of Gaethje's Art of Violence YouTube series as he is set to face Dan Hooker in a five-round co-main event at UFC 313.

Check out Wittman's hilarious conversation with Gaethje below [19:30]:

The clip of the exchange between Wittman and Gaethje went viral on social media, and fans have flocked to share their thoughts.

One fan posted a picture of Wittman smiling cage side, with the comment:

"Pure gold🤣"

Another fan expressed his surprise at Ilia Topuria's comment going viral, writing:

"Cant believe that clip actually blew up"

Max Holloway caught a stray as a fan commented:

Max found out who joe is

Check out more comments below:

Screenshot of comments [Courtesy @ChampRDS on X]

Ilia Topuria wants move to lightweight rather than another featherweight fight

Ilia Topuria was recently in Australia, cornering his brother Aleksandre to victory over Colby Thicknesse, a teammate of Alexander Volkanovski's. After the fight, Topuria was interviewed by ESPN MMA's Heidi Androl.

Topuria shared that he was proud to see his brother emerge with the win and admitted it felt weird to be in the corner rather than inside the octagon.

When asked about what he plans to do next, the Spaniard stated he would like to move to lightweight, stating:

"I don't know. I feel that it's a new challenge in my life. It's something that excites me a lot, instead of standing at 145 and I don't know fight with the same guys or upcoming guys. I want the division to run a little bit more, [for] someone to come up and deserve his title shot. So, we'll see."

Check out Ilia Topuria's comments below [2:01]:

UFC CEO Dana White has been vocal about his disinterest in double champions, citing it holds up divisions.

It remains to be seen whether Topuria will fight for the lightweight title next. If not, a rematch against Alexander Volkanovski seems to be the most likely option.

