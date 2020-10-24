Justin Gaethje's twin reveals what makes him nervous about watching his brother fight

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Justin Gaethje’s twin brother, Marcus, shed light upon what makes him nervous about watching his brother fight. Additionally, Marcus revealed whether or not he experiences any twin telepathy or twin sensation when Justin competes in an MMA fight.

He noted that their family hails from a small town and witnessing Justin Gaethje achieve tremendous success in the realm of MMA has been an amazing experience.

He added that Justin is also devoted to his family and always strives to work hard and contribute to the well-being of his parents and siblings.

The interviewer proceeded to ask Marcus how he feels watching Justin Gaethje receiving a significant amount of damage during some of his MMA fights. Marcus weighed in on the same, stating:

“You know what I hate the most is that I get nervous and he (Justin) doesn’t. Like before, in the back of the room, before we walk out, all of his coaches are just a nervous wreck. And he’s back there goofing around, having fun, punching us.”

“And I’m like, ‘Dude, you’re supposed to be nervous. You’re about to get in a fistfight, you know?’ He never does (get nervous). I’ve honestly never seen him get nervous before a fight. He’s always the calm one out of the group.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Moreover, Marcus explained that serving as a cornerman for Justin in the without any fans present in the arena is totally different. He continued that the atmosphere is completely different, owing to the absence of fans in the arena but he still enjoys being the corner of his brother.

Marcus was also questioned as to whether he experiences any sort of twin sensation while Justin is fighting. He proceeded to say that he doesn't experience any such phenomenon during Justin’s fights.

Justin Gaethje will be looking to shock the world with a win at UFC 254

Justin Gaethje currently holds the Interim UFC Lightweight Championship and intends to become the undisputed Champion with a win over Khabib Nurmagomedov. He will be entering the headlining bout as the underdog against The Eagle.

Advertisement

In the buildup to UFC 254, Gaethje consistently emphasized that he intends to push Nurmagomedov to his limit and earn the distinction of becoming the first fighter to defeat the Russian megastar in professional MMA competition.

What are your thoughts on Marcus Gaethje’s statements regarding his twin brother Justin Gaethje? Sound off in the comments.