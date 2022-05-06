Khabib Nurmagomedov is the best fighter of the "modern era," claims Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje recently named Khabib Nurmagoemdov as the best UFC fighter of the modern era.

During a recent appearance on the Full Send podcast, 'The Highlight' was asked to give his assessment on the legacy of 'The Eagle'. The Dagestani star retired with an undefeated professional record of 29-0. Gaethje, a former opponent of Nurmagomedov, said that it's hard to say that the former lightweight champion is the greatest of all time as it's difficult to compare eras. However, he feels the Russian is the best of the modern era:

"Ever? You have to break it up to different eras, but certainly in the modern era."

Nurmagomedov recently got inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his career inside the octagon. He displayed unprecedented dominance throughout his time in the UFC.

Gaethje named Anderson Silva, Jon Jones, Chuck Liddell, BJ Penn, and Georges St-Pierre as some of his favorite fighters growing up. The Arizona native was full of praise for Jon Jones' UFC run during his earlier days. Here's what 'The Highlight' said:

"I love fighting, when Anderson Silva's run, he did what he did was probably one of the best runs. Jon Jones, when Jon Jones first showed up was absolutely spectacular. He took out all the big names. Georges St-Pierre, Chuck Liddell, BJ Penn, and I am sure I am forgetting a few."

Watch Justin Gaethje on the Full Send podcast:

Justin Gaethje faces Charles Oliveira this weekend at UFC 274

Gaethje is set to challenge for the undisputed UFC lightweight title for the second time in his career at UFC 274. He will take on Charles Oliveira in the main event of the pay-per-view at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

He lost his first title fight to Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 in 2020 via second-round submission. However, he has held the interim title once with his demolition of Tony Ferguson at UFC 249. Gaethje recently defeated Michael Chandler in a back-and-forth war at UFC 268 to get his second crack at the gold.

His opponent on Saturday night is in supreme form. 'Do Bronx' is riding a 10-fight win streak heading into the contest. The 32-year-old Brazilian submitted Dustin Poirier in his last fight at UFC 269.

